Kitchen appliances have made our lives easier than ever before. They help us save a lot of time and make the entire cooking process more efficient and enjoyable. And one such kitchen appliance that aids our efforts, is a chimney. This electronic appliance is installed above the cooking counter and helps in removing smoke, odour and oil particles that are released at the time of cooking. This helps in keeping your kitchen clean and non-greasy. However, since Indian cooking requires a lot of spices which generate a lot of smoke, grease and oil can easily get stuck between the filters. And cleaning them can be quite a difficult and time-consuming task. Here are some easy tips that'll help you get rid of unwanted grease from your kitchen chimney.





How To Clean A Greasy Chimney: Here're 5 Easy Tips

1. Vinegar

Vinegar is acidic in nature and has mild abrasive properties, which makes it great for cleaning a chimney. Dip a cloth piece or tissue in the vinegar solution and simply wipe the greasy surfaces. If you want to clean it thoroughly, fill a tub with hot water and vinegar and immerse the chimney filters in this solution for a few hours.

2. Dishwashing Liquid

The cleaning agents present in dishwashing liquid work well with chimney filters. Add hot water and a few drops of dishwashing gel in a bucket and let the filters soak in it for around 2-3 hours. Once done, scrub them nicely and let them dry in the sun.

3. Baking Soda

We all know that baking soda is an acclaimed all-purpose cleaning solution. And yes, you can use it to clean your kitchen chimney as well! Make a thick paste of 2 tbsp of baking soda by adding some water. Now, apply this over the surface and allow it to stay there for 8-10 mins. Clean it off with a wet cloth to remove the stains.

4. Detergent Powder

The surfactants present in detergent powder help remove the oil stains easily. Fill a tub with boiling water and add 2 tbsp of detergent powder in it. Immerse the chimney filters in this solution for some time. Place them under running water and scrub with a wet cloth.

5. Paint Thinner

Paint thinner contains powerful cleaning agents such as acetone, turpentine, toluene, and other spirits. Just soak the thinner in a piece of cloth and rub gently on the chimney. It will easily remove the grease stains and give you amazing results.







So, the next time you are cleaning your kitchen chimney, do keep these tips in your mind!