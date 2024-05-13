For those who follow a weight-loss plan, resisting lip-smacking snacks, especially chaat, could seem tricky. Let's admit it, a lot of thought goes into creating a meal plan that accommodates the perfect calorie count and flavours. As Indians, we are blessed with the delightful gift of chaat – a type of street food made with fried ingredients and condiments. From juicy pani puris to crunchy aloo tikki, the list of irresistible foods is endless. But even if you are on a weight-loss journey, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy chaat guilt-free. In fact, chaat can be healthy too! Intrigued? Read on to learn 5 ways to make homemade chaat healthier.





5 Easy Ways To Make Homemade Chaat Healthier

1. Choose Whole Grain or Lentil Base

To make chaat healthier, start with its base and make it nutritious. Choose whole grain or lentil-based alternatives to substitute traditional refined flour puris. Look for options like baked papdi or roasted chickpeas as crunchy toppings. You can also add sprouted mung beans or boiled chickpeas to your chaat to increase the nutritional content. This will add fibre to your diet which will keep you full for a longer period.

2. Veggie Power

Instead of just adding tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and bell peppers in your chaat, incorporate several other vegetables like carrots, boiled beets, steamed sweet potatoes, etc. to add crunch, flavour and vital nutrients to your chaat. This will not just make your creation healthier but also make it look visually appealing.

3. Use Low-Fat Yoghurt

Yes, we know how lip-smacking dahi papdi becomes once you add full-cream yoghurt on top of it. However, this just adds unnecessary calories to your dish. Instead, choose low-fat yoghurt or hung curd to provide you with that luscious yet light base in your chaat. The best part is that it is rich in probiotics, calcium and protein and easily infuses the flavours of spices like cumin, coriander, and mint.

4. Mindful Oil Usage

While preparing your chaat, be mindful of the oil usage. Instead of deep-frying ingredients, explore options like grilling, baking or air frying to reduce the overall oil content. You can also choose heart-healthy oils like mustard or olive oil but in moderation. This won't just make your chaat healthier but also make your eating experience guilt-free.

5. Balance Flavours Mindfully

Just because you use healthier cooking methods for preparing your chaat does not mean you can load up on sugar and salt. Make sure to use fewer quantities of both ingredients. Another thing you can do to increase the taste of your chaat is to use natural flavour enhancers like chaat masala, cumin, pomegranate and coriander. These can add depth to your chaat while reducing the need for excessive salt and sugar.





Which is your favourite chaat snack to binge upon? Let us know in the comments below!