As the winter chill sweeps in, people in Delhi gear up to indulge in some soulful delicacies to stay warm and enjoy the season. Gajar ka halwa is one such winter delicacy, loved by people of all ages. Red, fresh, and crunchy carrots, grated and cooked with sugar, milk, ghee, and nuts, make for a perfect treat during the season. While you can always make gajar ka halwa at home, some iconic eateries in the national capital are a must-try. These popular joints, nestled in the lanes of Delhi, are classic and old-fashioned and have been serving gajar ka halwa to locals and visitors for years now. Let's take you through.

Winter-Special: 5 Iconic Delhi Eateries Selling Gajar Ka Halwa:

1. Chaina Ram:

This age-old Sindhi sweet shop is the ultimate spot to curb your sweet cravings. It is located in the heart of Old Delhi (Purani Dilli) and serves ghee-laden halwa that melts in your mouth in no time. Besides gajar ka halwa stuffed with dry fruits, you must also try their Karachi halwa, milk cake, kaju katli, and more.





Where: Chaina Ram - 6499, Fatehpuri Chowk, Chandni Chowk

2. Giani's:

Every Delhiite is familiar with Giani's. With the oldest shop in Chandi Chowk area, near Khari Baoli, it has multiple outlets spread across the city. If you have just enjoyed the delicious ice creams at Giani's, then it's time to try their winter-special gajar ka halwa as well. Try it today and thank us later.





Where: Multiple outlets across Delhi-NCR

3. Kaleva Sweets:

If you are looking for gajar ka halwa made with pure desi ghee, then Kaleva Sweets is the place for you to visit. Garnished with loads of cashew nuts and khoya, it is delicious and melts in the mouth in just no time. So visit Kaleva this winter and relish the flavours of the delicacy that they have been preparing for generations.





Where: 109, Bangla Saheb Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi

4. Sheeren Bhawan:

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Sheeren Bhawan is a local favourite. They make slow-cooked gajar ka halwa for more than eight hours and add desi ghee to it. Reportedly, they use the recipes from the Mughal kitchen to make halwa for their patrons. We suggest trying their malpua as well.





Where: 1470, Jama Masjid, Choori Walan Road





5. Nathu's Sweet:

Established in 1939, Nathu's has been serving some popular delicacies to the national capital for decades now. Their gajar ka halwa is the proof of that. While the oldest outlet of Nathu's is in Bengali Market, today you will find multiple outlets across the city.





Where: Multiple outlets across Delhi-NCR





So, what are you waiting for? Visit one of these popular sweet shops today and enjoy a portion of hot and greasy gajar ka halwa in this nippy weather. Happy and indulgent winter, everyone!