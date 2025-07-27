A healthy bowl of soup can revitalise your mind, body and soul - especially after a tiring day. While the monsoon has its advantages, it also brings with it many difficulties in daily life as well as an increased risk of illness. Following a healthy diet during the rainy season is therefore essential. Soups are a great way to boost your intake of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you're smart, you can also get some protein from them. If you're looking for veg soups to add to your diet this monsoon, here are some wholesome recipes to begin with:

Soups For Monsoon: Try These 6 Healthy Veg Soup Recipes

1. Roasted Broccoli Soup

This is a simple yet delicious way to incorporate broccoli into your monsoon diet. Onion, garlic, olive oil and pepper are used to flavour this wholesome soup - no fancy ingredients needed. Roasting the broccoli enhances the overall texture and taste of the dish. Read the complete recipe for roasted broccoli soup.

2. Tomato Peppercorn Soup

Bored with the same old tomato soup? This recipe offers a different version that might just become your new favourite. It combines the flavours of tomato and peppercorn with those of ginger, cinnamon and garlic. Sounds irresistibly aromatic, doesn't it? This is a wholesome dish that is perfect for rainy evenings. Read the full recipe for tomato soup with peppercorn.

Also Read: What To Eat (And Avoid) When You Are Craving Restaurant Food This Monsoon

3. Lemon And Coriander Soup

Want a light and refreshing soup that is easy to slurp? This lemon coriander soup is a must-try. You only need a handful of ingredients to make it. The base of this soup is a simple veggie stock you can make with the ingredients in your pantry. Adjust the spice levels as per your liking. Read the full recipe for lemon and coriander soup.

4. Mushroom Soup

Monsoon diet: Mushroom soups are wholesome and yummy. Photo Credit: Pexels

There are many healthy recipes for mushroom soups out there. This monsoon, we recommend starting with this delicious one that combines mushrooms, spring onions, celery, ginger and garlic. It has Asian-inspired flavours that you will love. Since it doesn't use cream, it is not too heavy on the system. Read the complete recipe for mushroom soup with spring onion.

5. Garlic Soup

If you love garlic, this special veg soup recipe is the perfect choice for your monsoon diet. It uses a wide variety of veggies. But the key flavour is garlic - which not only boosts the nutritional value of the soup, but also enhances its taste. Read the step-by-step recipe for garlic soup to know more.

6. Masoor Dal Soup

In the mood for a desi soup? Then you must make this high-protein masoor dal soup. It is a great pick for a healthy and satisfying dinner during the rainy season. There are many ways to make dal soups. This one also incorporates carrots to give the soup extra depth and flavour. Watch the complete recipe video for masoor dal soup.





Also Read: 8 Monsoon Diet Tips You Must Follow For Good Health

6 Tips To Keep In Mind While Making Veg Soups At Home:

1. Start with a good base

Start by sauteeing aromatic ingredients like onions, garlic, ginger, leeks, or celery in a little oil or butter to build flavour. This step sets the tone for the entire soup.

2. Use fresh, seasonal vegetables

Incorporate seasonal veggies for enhanced texture and extra nutrients. Remember to chop them evenly and balance their flavours as needed.

3. Don't cook all ingredients together

Add ingredients in stages depending on how long they take to cook. For example, root vegetables go in early, while delicate greens or herbs should be added towards the end.

4. Avoid overcooking the veggies

Cook vegetables just until they are tender. Overcooking can impact both flavour and colour, especially in greens like spinach or broccoli.

5. Taste before serving

Always taste the soup before serving it. Add a splash of lemon juice or vinegar if it needs brightness. Add a pinch of sugar to balance stronger flavours. Salt carefully.

6. Allow the soup to rest

Soups often taste better after sitting for a few minutes. If you have time, let it cool slightly before reheating and serving. Doing so helps the flavours settle.





Looking for chicken soup recipes for the monsoon? Click here to discover some must-try options.