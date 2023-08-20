What is your go-to comfort food on weekends? More often than not, we find ourselves craving flavourful keema. And who can blame us? There are so many lip-smacking ways to enjoy it - whether with pav, rotis, rice or in the form of cutlets, samosas and other crisp snacks. Keema never disappoints and that is why we can always rely on it. Are you also hungry for keema now? We know it's tempting to order it from outside, but don't. You can easily prepare many keema treats in the comfort of your home and doing so will only enhance your satisfaction. To encourage you, we have 5 yummy recipes that are perfect for the weekend:

Here Are 5 Delicious And Easy Keema Recipes For Your Weekend Indulgence:

1. Spiced Green Keema

You can use either chicken or mutton mince for this aromatic and dry preparation of keema. Spiced green keema is a home-style treat you don't want to miss. It is packed with the goodness of onions, ginger, garlic, chillies, mint, coriander, curry leaves, spices and more. Sounds so tempting, right? What's more, green dry keema can be enjoyed in a variety of ways - each of them equally irresistible! Find the recipe and serving suggestions here.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Keema Pattice

Mouth-watering pattices can take any meal to the next level. It can also be the star snack at your house party. If you want a good non-vegetarian option, go for keema pattices. These mutton mince pattices are flavoured using everyday ingredients. But they taste nothing short of heavenly. Make them once and you'll find yourself hounded with requests for more. Find the full recipe for these pattices here.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Keema Kathi Roll

This is yet another impressive treat you need to try. And if you're low on time and energy, this Kolkata-Style Kathi Roll is an especially great choice. It can be ready in just 20 minutes. This flavourful keema roll will fulfil your street food cravings with minimum effort. Follow the recipe here.

4. Anda Keema Ghotala

Keema and Eggs is a power-packed food combo unlike any other. If you haven't discovered it yet, start by making anda keema ghotala. This is also a street-style dish that you can effortlessly recreate at home. If you like spicy scrambled eggs, you are sure to love keema ghotala. But even if you don't, give this delicacy a try. You can use leftover or uncooked keema for this recipe. Here are the recipes.

5. Cheese Baida Roti

This delicious stuffed roti also brings together the yumminess of eggs and keema. It also adds an indulgent layer of cheese! Kids and adults alike will enjoy this baida roti with a twist. You can serve it as part of a special main course or even as an appetiser. Just don't forget to pair it with some fresh mint chutney. Click here for the full recipe for cheese baida roti.

Keema lovers, we are waiting to hear from you. Try these recipes and let us know which one's your favourite.