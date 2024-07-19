Salt – the superstar of the kitchen that makes our food taste just right. Since the medieval ages, salt has been used to season our food and provide us with nutrients. However, did you know that this kitchen ingredient has pretty amazing cleaning powers too? Salt is mildly abrasive and an anti-bacterial agent that is ideal for removing stains and grease from kitchen items. Imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon a few old-school tips from my grandmother, all about using salt for cleaning. And guess what, it works like magic. Are you curious about how to use salt in everyday kitchen cleaning? Read on to learn more.





Here Are 5 Interesting Ways To Use Salt In Everyday Kitchen Cleaning

1. Cleaning Cutting Boards

When was the last time you washed your cutting board? It might come as a surprise to you but the cutting board contains bacteria and stains from all the chopping and slicing. To keep them clean and fresh, sprinkle some salt generously over the board. Then, take half a lemon and use it to scrub the salt on the chopping board. The abrasive nature of the salt combined with the disinfecting properties of the lemon juice will clean the stains and kill the bacteria on the chopping board. Wash the board with warm water and let it dry. Your cutting board would smell and look as good as new!

2. Remove Stubborn Pan Grease

Indian cooking requires oil and ghee on a regular basis. This is bound to leave its residue on your pans. If you have ever struggled to remove grease from pans, then salt can be your saviour. Just sprinkle a generous amount of salt onto the greasy pan while it is still warm. Let it sit for 10 minutes to absorb the grease. Then use a kitchen roll or sponge to scrub away the salt and grease. The abrasive nature of the salt will remove the grease without damaging your pan's surface. Wash with warm water and you'll see a sparkling pan.

3. Unclogging Drains

A clogged drain in the kitchen sink can be unpleasant and troubling. However, salt can help you fix it quickly. Just pour half a cup of salt down the drain along with boiling water. The coarseness of salt will help remove the grease and grime built up in the drain pipe and the water will flush it away. For an extra clean drain, you can even add half a cup of baking soda before the salt and then add vinegar. Let it fizz for a few minutes and then wash everything down with boiling water. This is an environment-friendly method to unclog the drains.

4. Polish Brass And Copper Utensils

Brass and copper utensils are still very much prevalent in homes. However, with time, they can lose their lustre and shine. But salt can help them back to life. Just make a paste with equal parts of salt, flour, and vinegar. Apply this paste to your brass and copper utensils and let it sit for about an hour. The salt's abrasiveness and vinegar's acidity will remove the dullness from the brass and copper utensils. Let it sit for an hour before scrubbing the utensils with a soft cloth. Wash the residue with warm water and let it dry. Your utensils will shine as good as new!

5. Clean Tea And Coffee Stains

Sometimes, while washing tea and coffee mugs, we notice stubborn stains which are hard to remove just with dish soap and sponge. However, for those times, use salt. Sprinkle some salt directly onto the stains without scratching the mugs. For particularly tough stains, you can add a little baking soda to the salt and scrub. Wash it off with water and your mugs will be stain-free.





Can you think of some other way to use salt in everyday cleaning? Let us know in the comments below!