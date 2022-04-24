





It is always a good time for a snack, isn't it? When you are not in the mood for a big meal or simply do not have the time, snacks can always come to the rescue. And depending on which part of the world you are from, there are a variety of snacking options. From the classic French Fries to yummy bhajiyas, there is always something that can be prepared in just a few minutes. One such snack is the humble puff, the popular savoury dish that is found across bakeries in India. It is made by filling sheets of puff pastry with ingredients of choice.





If you are looking for a light snack, veg puffs are a great option to try out at home. To make things easier, we have curated a list of 5 such recipes that are oh-so-delicious.

1. Pizza Puff

Pizza puff is a healthy, not-fried recipe made using wheat flour and semolina. The grated cottage cheese adds a touch of creaminess to the recipe. See the recipe here.

2. Triangle Puff

This yummy dish is bound to make you go for a second helping. Triangle puffs are primarily made with potatoes and wheat flour with a whole lot of spices. Read the cooking instructions here.

3. Matar Puff

As the name suggests, this recipe revolves around green peas. It is made using wheat, flour, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, garam masala with a host of vegetables. Check out the recipe here.

4. Sweet Potato Puffs

This one strikes the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. They are made using pastry sheets, sweet potatoes and an assortment of vegetables, combined together with a bunch of spices. See the recipe here.

5. Cheese Puff

Love cheese? Then this puff recipe is right up your street. It is simple, full of flavour and easy to make. Read the cooking instructions here.





Tell us your pick from the list.