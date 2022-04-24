Who doesn't enjoy the weekend?! The sweet bliss of Saturday and Sunday allows us to relax, take a break and eat whatever we want. Foodies love to experiment with new recipes during the weekend as we finally get some time to satisfy our cravings and desire. The weekend's guilty pleasure is often something juicy and crispy, and therefore we tend to veer towards indulging in deep-fried snacks like pakodas! While pakoda is synonymous with tea, different variations of this classic are often enjoyed for special occasions like get-togethers and parties. Keeping that in mind, we found the recipes for some of the most delicious non-veg pakoda. You can make these scrumptious snacks for a weekend indulgence.





5 Juicy And Crispy Non-Veg Pakoda You Must Try

1. Chicken Pakoda







This classic Indian snack is perfect for the monsoon, enjoyed best with a cup of warm chai. Chicken pakoras are made with marinated pieces of chicken that are dipped in a spicy batter and deep-fried. You can use ketchup, yoghurt dip, or mint chutney as dips.











Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Pakoda.

2. Fish Pakoda







One of the most popular recipes amongst fish lovers, fish pakoda is a crunchy snack that can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. Next time you want to impress your guests with a quick and easy non-vegetarian starter.











Click here for the full recipe of Fish Pakoda.





3. Prawn Pakoda







The crispy prawn pakoda is a quick and fun starter to add to your menu. To make it extra crunchy, fry until lightly golden and take off the heat. Fry again right before serving and pair with saucy dips and salads.











Click here for the full recipe of Prawn Pakoda.





4. Egg Pakoda







Our favourite pakoda has an eggy twist. We have found a way to incorporate the egg into our classic teatime pakoda. This egg pakoda snack is made by stuffing boiled eggs with an aloo-egg yolk masala and coated with pakoda batter and then deep-fried.











Click here for the full recipe of Egg Pakoda.

5. Chicken Laccha Pakoda







Flavourful chicken pieces dunked in besan mix and deep-fried until golden brown - chicken laccha pakora makes for the ultimate chai-time snack. Shredded potato is added to the pakoda mixture to give it the 'laccha' texture.











Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Laccha Pakoda.











Try out these crispy non-veg pakodas and let us know in the comments section which one is your favourite.









