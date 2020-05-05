How To Make Healthy, No-Fry Pizza Puff That Is Just As Cheesy As You Like (Recipe Inside)

This non-fried pizza puff is great for healthy snacking.

Pizza puff is the best snacking alternative for pizza lovers. It is a crispy puff filled with the same flavours of your favourite veg pizza. Now, the usual pizza is not that healthy, nor is pizza puff, which is fried. But, here is a recipe of veg pizza puff which is neither of those. It is not fried and doesn't contain the heavy cheese topping. This pizza puff is made with wheat flour and semolina, and uses the creaminess of grated cottage cheese to bring to you a pizza-like experience.





Pizza puff is a delicious snacking item.











Healthy No-Fry Pizaa Puff Recipe -

Ingredients -





For puff -





1 cup whole wheat flour





1 cup sooji





1 tbsp oil





Salt to taste





A pinch of baking powder





Hot water to knead dough





For filling -





1 medium onion, chopped





1 medium tomato, chopped

Half small capsicum, chopped





1 cup grated paneer





Salt to taste





Oregano to taste





Red chilli flakes to taste





Black pepper powder to taste





Method -





Step 1 - First, combine atta, sooji, oil, baking powder and salt. Mix well. Remember to use warm water for kneading as it helps in making the puff crispy. Cover the dough and let it sit for around 15 minutes.





Step 2 - Mix chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum and paneer together. Add salt, black pepper, red chilli flakes and oregano to the veggies and mix well. Keep the mixture in the refrigerator for around 15 minutes for it to set.





Step 3 - Now grease your hands and divide the dough into balls, slightly bigger in size than you take for roti. Roll the ball into a roti. Cut its edges with a knife to make it square in shape. Now, cut the square roti into two parts that are rectangular in shape.





Step 4 - Dab some water on the edges of one rectangle piece. Place the paneer filling on one half and close with other half. You can place 1/4 th cheese slice here or skip it if you want to make this snack absolutely healthy. Secure all the fours edges by pressing and marking with the tip of a fork. Repeat with the other half roti. So, one roti will make two pizza puffs.





Step 5 - Heat some olive oil in a pan and place the puffs and cover the pan with a lid so that the puffs rise and cook with the steam. Turn them when one side is cooked.





Alternatively, you can cook these no-fry pizza snack in air fryer or idli steamer, or bake them in oven. We are sure you'll love this delicious snack and won't mind making again and again for your family.







