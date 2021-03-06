5 Veg Snacks Of Delhi That Never Fail To Impress (Recipes Inside)

Delhi has a wide gamut of veg snacks

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Delhi is incomplete without its delicious range of street foods. Tourists and travelers from far across like to spare a day just to try the wide gamut of the delicacies like the chaat, mithais, kulfis, kachoris, kebabs etc. Delhi is a microcosm of India as a whole- several communities came and settled down here, and alongside they also brought a bit of their food habits that became an indispensable part of Delhi's cuisine. Thinking about Delhi's food may take you towards the robust korma, niharis, tandoori chicken and rolls; but did you know Delhi also offers a bevy of veg snacks that are nothing short of sensation? Here we bring you some of our favourites from the lot.





5 Veg Snacks Of Delhi We Love:

1. Aloo Tikki Chaat





Crispy patties made with potatoes and lentils , served with an array of masalas, yogurt, chutneys, chopped veggies and what not. You have tried it already, but have you tried making it at home? Here's a recipe.





Aloo tikki is a popular street food of Delhi

2. Veg Momos

You cannot cross a street in Delhi without stumbling upon a momo stall. The Tibetan dumpling is everywhere, along with the loyal momo fans who diligently queue around the stalls come rain or shine. Here is a recipe video.





Veg momos are dumplings with cabbage filling.

3. Ram Ladoo





Interesting snack with an even more interesting name. Ram Ladoo are crispy, savoury pops made with moong dal. With a smooth, golden exterior, they almost look like ladoos. Also known as moong dal pakoris, these tiny pops are topped with enticing green coriander chutney, chaat masala, coriander leaves and julienned radish. Watch recipe video.





4. Chole Kulche





You almost saw it coming. Delhi is obsessed about chole kulche. Soft boiled chickpea curry tossed in a pool of masalas, green chillies, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, finished off with lemon juice. These 'chole' are paired with a soft, almost tangy leavened bread called kulcha. Here's the lovely recipe.





5. Paneer Tikka





Soft paneer cubes smeared in spices grilled to perfection in a tandoor. Paneer tikka is one of Delhi crown jewels and a party staple. Pair it with fresh coriander and mint chutney, and you would know exactly what we are talking about. Click here for the recipe.





Paneer tikka can be made at home too.





So what are you waiting for? Try this recipe now and let us know how you liked it?







