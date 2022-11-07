When South Indian food comes to our mind, we can't help but imagine steaming hot idlis, tangy sambhar along with delicious coconut chutney on the side! Whether you are in Kashmir or Kanyakamuari, this wholesome meal is the go-to breakfast for Indians across the country. We enjoy idli for breakfast at least once in two weeks, some people also enjoy it almost every day. While we love to eat plain idlis, it can get a little repetitive to have the same thing again and again. What if we told you there is a way to make idlis even tastier and healthier than they already are?! Also known as detox idlis, these idlis have vegetables stuffed in them.





Here Are 5 Vegetable Stuffed Idli Recipes For A Healthy Breakfast:

1. Beetroot Idli

Beetroot is a great detoxifier and purifier. That's not all, it is Alia Bhatt approved too! While she likes to eat beetroots as a salad, we have a more exciting and delicious way to add beetroot to your daily diet, it is in the form of idlis.

2. Cucumber Idli

A delicacy in the Konkan region of India and Karnataka, this cucumber idli is a refreshing and cooling breakfast. This idli recipe doesn't require any kind of fermentation and can be prepared in minutes. This cucumber idli goes well with spicy chutney.





3. Bhindi Idli

Bhindi is a high-fibre vegetable that is excellent for our bodies! It can be enjoyed for breakfast as well by enjoying bhindi idli. This special idli's batter is made from half bhindi and half millet, giving it a grainy and delicious texture.





4. Carrot Idli

Carrots are loaded with vitamin A and beta-carotene, making them an excellent vegetable to consume during winter! Why not enjoy carrots for breakfast by preparing carrot idlis?! This simple and whole breakfast can just be eaten as it is, that is how delicious it is.





5. Lauki Idli

Known for having a nutrient-rich profile, the lauki is one underrated vegetable that remains underappreciated due to its plain taste. With lauki idli recipe, you can enjoy lauki for a lip-smacking and delicious breakfast.





Try out these healthy and stuffed idlis for a nutritious breakfast and let us know in the comments section how you liked it.