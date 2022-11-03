South Indian cuisine is one of the most vibrant and flavourful cuisines of India! Some of the best Indian dishes are often credited to South Indian cuisine! This wholesome cuisine is home to many classic vegetarian dishes that we indulge in regularly - idli, sambhar, dosa, uttapam and more. However, there are many underrated South Indian recipes that we just don't know of! If you have been craving some South Indian food for your lunch and looking to try something new, then we are here to help you out. We have found the recipes of popular vegetarian South Indian recipes you can make for lunch.





Also Read: Love South Indian Food? Try Out These 8 Classic Breads Made From Rice

Here Are 10 South Indian Vegetarian Recipes Ideal For Lunch:

1. Sambhar - Our Recommendation

Who doesn't love sambhar?! It is popularly paired with rice, idli, dosa, uttapam and medu vadas. This traditional curry is made from a series of pulses and South Indian spices.

Click here for the full recipe for Sambhar.

2. Kadala Curry

Often paired with puttu, this South Indian channa curry is a spicy gravy seasoned with whole red chillies, curry leaves and garlic.





Click here for the full recipe for Kadala Curry.

3. Beans Poriyal

This South Indian sabzi is a wholesome combination of beans and pulses that is cooked in simple spices like hing, curry leaves, red chillies and turmeric powder.





Click here for the full recipe of Beans Poriyal.

4. Curd Rice

We all know this classic South Indian rice dish! Often known as comfort food, curd rice is a porridge-like savoury dish that is spiced up with a flavourful tadka.





Click here for the full recipe for Curd Rice.

5. Vegetable Stew

Another classic South Indian gravy, this stew is often enjoyed with appam. A wholesome combination of vegetables is cooked in flavourful coconut milk to give this stew.





Click here for the full recipe for Vegetable Stew.

6. Bendakaayi Gujju

This wholesome and flavourful bhindi curry from Karnataka is sweet, tangy and masaledaar. The bhindi is seasoned with tamarind, green chillies and jaggery to give its unique flavour.





Click here for the full recipe of Bendakaayi Gujju

7. South Indian-style Aloo Rasedar

A quick and easy potato curry, this aloo rasedar stands out among most potato curries and is seasoned with curry leaves, red chillies and sugar.





Click here for the full recipe of South Indian-style Aloo Rasedar.

8. Coconut Rice

Also known as thengai sadam, this simple rice dish has earthy flavours of coconut, curry leaves, peanuts, mustard seeds and more whole spices.





Click here for the full recipe for Coconut Rice.

9. Lemon Rice

This classic rice dish is the comfort food of South Indians and North Indians alike! With the distinct flavours of lemon juice, curry leaves and whole red chillies, this rice dish is quite delicious.





Click here for the full recipe for Lemon Rice.

10. Aviyal

This curry always finds a special place in the Onam Sadhya meal. It has a combination of drumsticks, yam, pumpkin and more cooked in South Indian spices.





Click here for the full recipe of Aviyal.

Try out these vegetarian dishes from South Indian cuisine and let us know in the comments section which one is your favourite.