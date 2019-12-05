Weight Loss: This Low-Fat Carrot Idli Can Be A Great Addition To Your Weight Loss Diet

Idli in itself is a low-fat food that is quite popular among people in health and nutrition circuit.

Would you believe that the very same veggie that is used to prepare the decadent gajar ka halwa could also help you shed a few kilos as well?! Intrigued? Well, if you're on a weight loss diet and are bored of having the regular leafy salads, today we bring to you a weight-loss-friendly recipe that has the perfect balance of both taste and nutrition. We're talking about carrot idli. Idli in itself is a low-fat food that is quite popular among people in health and nutrition circuit. The addition of carrot in it would increase the fibre content and further promote a feeling of fullness and prevent you from bingeing. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Carrots also aid digestion, help weight control, contain silicon, which benefits skin and nails, and promote eye health due to their beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein content."





Here's How You Can Make Carrot Idli At Home:



Ingredients:



Fermented idli batter - 2 cups

Carrots - 2 medium-sized (grated)

Red chilli powder - half a tsp

Salt to taste

Chaat masala - half a tsp

Curry leaves - 8-10

Coriander leaves - 1 sprig

Chana dal - 1 tbsp

Urad dal - 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder - a pinch

Mustard seeds - half a tsp

Oil - 1 tsp



Method:



To begin with, take a pan and heat a teaspoon of oil over high flame in it. Add mustard seeds along with curry leaves to it. Allow them to splutter for a while.



Then add chana dal and urad dal along with chopped green chillies, grated carrot and all the spices. Mix well and ensure that all these ingredients are sauteed well.



Now mix the sauteed carrot mixture in idli batter.



Meanwhile add water to the idli maker and allow it boil. Grease the compartments of the idli maker with little oil and then pour a ladleful of batter into each unit. Place the same inside the container and cover with a lid.



Allow the idlis to steam for about 10-12 minutes or until they are properly cooked; insert a toothpick to check the same.



Serve the delight with piping hot sambar or chutneys of your choice.



Now, that we have shared with you a stellar recipe of low-fat carrot idli, make the most of this winter veggie and add this nutritious delight to your weight loss diet. Try making it at home and do share your feedback with us in the comments section below.

