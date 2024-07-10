Don't you feel hungrier at the office? You may be wake up earlier than usual, and then commute, socialize, attend meetings, answer work calls, reply to emails and messages, brainstorm and stare at your laptop screen for hours. Of course, you will need a pick-me-up! Now, this does not mean ordering comfort food every day that might leave you broke before the next payday. Then what? Well, we have some mind-blowing recipes you can try using the office microwave that will double as a fun break and give you a hot and tasty snack to enjoy.

Here Are 5 Tasty Dishes You Can Quickly Whip Up Using Your Office Microwave:

1. 2 Ingredient Mug Cake

This is one of the simplest and most delicious recipes you can make at work. Simply take 4 chocolate cookies, such as Oreos and add these to a microwave-safe coffee mug. Next, add 1/4 cup milk. Now crush it all with a spoon and microwave for 1 to 1.5 minutes until set. Let it cool down for 2 minutes before eating. Enjoy!

2. Popcorn

You are a true genius if you stock popcorn packets in your office cupboard. Take out a microwaveable popcorn bag, pop it in the microwave as per the instructions, and let the popping begin! Usually, it can take 1.5-2 minutes. Enjoy a buttery and fun popcorn break at work.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Omelette In A Mug

This recipe can double as a quick morning snack in case you skipped breakfast. Head to the office kitchen and ask for 2 eggs, 1 tablespoon of milk and salt and pepper. Take a microwave-safe mug, add everything and mix well. Let it cook in the microwave oven for 1 to 2 minutes until fluffy and cooked. Enjoy hot!

4. Macaroni and Cheese

Now you can make hot and flavourful Mac and cheese at work! Stock a packet of macaroni in your office cupboard for all future cooking adventures. See if you can get cheese from your office kitchen, or a grocery store nearby or order quickly from a grocery app. Now take a microwave-safe cup and add 1/2 cup macaroni, 1/2 cup water, and a pinch of salt. Microwave for 2-3 minutes. Now add a splash of milk, cheese and some pepper. Mix well and microwave for another 30 seconds. Mix and enjoy!

5. S'mores

Feel like eating something sweet and comforting? Make S'mores using your office microwave. Take a microwave-safe plate and place crackers on it. Top each cracker with a piece of chocolate and a marshmallow. Pop these in the microwave for 20-30 seconds. Cover with another cracker on top and enjoy yummy S'mores!

Which of these yummy recipes will you try first? Share with us in the comments section.