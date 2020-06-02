Highlights Microwave is one of the most underrated cooking appliances

Microwave is a useful kitchen appliance, which we have used to heat our food for quite some time now. We are familiar with the texture that it provides to our food, and the possibilities that it offers are endless. Microwave cooking is one of the simplest ways to cook practically any dish, and only needs a little bit of attention and care. Home chefs and food experts swear by the microwave as a cooking appliance, so why not experiment with it? We bring to your some of the quickest, easiest recipes that can be made with this wonderful appliance with results that are surprisingly delicious.





Here Are 7 Easy Recipes That Can Be Cooked In A Microwave:

1. Baked Potatoes





Who says you need an oven to bake? Simply poke holes in a potato, put an inch of water in the bowl and hit start on your microwave to make this delicious recipe.





2. Steamed Vegetables





Steamed vegetables can be paired with your favourite tandoori dish. Just chop up your favourite vegetables and immerse them halfway through in water to make this unique dish.





Steam your vegetables of choice in the microwave.

3. Brownies





The all-time favourite dessert, which is loved by everyone, can easily be whipped up. All you need is this delicious brownie-in-a-mug recipe and a microwave.





4. Oatmeal





Oatmeal is one delicious and healthy breakfast dish that many people swear by. The best part is that it tastes the same, however it is cooked. So next time, try making your favourite bowl of oats in the microwave!





Cook your oats in the microwave.

5. Poached Egg





The versatility of egg is well-known to all, as it can be made in many ways. Poached egg is possibly one of the easiest dishes you can make in a microwave.





6. S'mores





S'mores are usually cooked on a campfire, they can be made equally well in a microwave. Simply use the appliance to melt your marshmallows and then prepare them like they are usually made.





7. Parmesan Sauce





The next time you're struggling to think of a pasta sauce to make - try this wonderful parmesan sauce. Microwave parmesan cheese, garlic and milk together and pair it with the pasta of your choice!







