Marshmallow is a fascinating snack. It is sweet and has a chewy texture that also melts in your mouth. However, people new to marshmallows may struggle to understand this snack. Some people dislike eating marshmallows directly as they could feel too sweet or the texture confusing. Don't give up on marshmallows yet! We have got some simple recipes to try at home that incorporate marshmallows. Give these a try and you will instantly call marshmallows your favourite snack. Let's check these out.

Here Are 5 Yummy Marshmallow-Dishes To Make At Home:

1. Classic S'mores

S'mores and not complicated and you do not need a bonfire and a night camp to make them. Enjoy s'mores from the comfort of your home. First toast marshmallows by popping them into an oven. Now take two graham crackers and sandwich the hot and toasted marshmallows in between. You can also sandwich a piece of chocolate, on spread some chocolate sauce on the graham crackers. Enjoy!

2. Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

One of the simplest and classic ways to enjoy marshmallows is to start small. Small but luxurious with a rich and velvety cup of hot chocolate! Use small marshmallows or chop the big ones. Add these on top of your marshmallows, which will melt in the hot beverage. Yummy!

3. Marshmallow French Toast

Upgrade your French toast by hiding marshmallows inside for a yummy surprise. Take two slices of bread, spread chocolate sauce, place chopped marshmallows and close the sandwich. Dip it in egg mixture and fry in butter from both sides. Cut the toast in two and bite into the soft and crispy French toast.

4. Marshmallow Milkshakes

Upgrade your marshmallows with the yummy flavour and texture of toasted marshmallows. Take a blender and add vanilla ice cream, milk, and toasted marshmallows. Blend well till you get a smooth and creamy shake. You can garnish it with chopped marshmallows.

5. Marshmallow Stuffed Cookies

Making cookies? Make them with marshmallows! Simply wrap a surprise marshmallow filling in your cookie dough. Once baked, you will get a gooey marshmallow centre that will elevate your cookies to the next level. For a chocolate chip cookie recipe, click here.

Try these delicious marshmallow recipes and you will never forget this yummy sweet treat. For those looking to make marshmallows at home from scratch, click here.