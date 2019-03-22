5 Yummy Ways To Use Leftover Pasta

As an ardent pasta lover, I do not believe there is anything as too much of pasta. Remember all those times you over-ordered your favourite pasta for dinner and re-heated the leftover for your breakfast? While, we have equally relished those savoury spells ourselves; but what if we tell you there are umpteen ways in which you can use your cooked leftover pasta, and make yourself some new and amazing treats! There is something about cooked pasta that gets better with time; the consistency improves, the sauces intermingle so well, the flavour becomes more nuanced. You can use all kinds of pasta to whip up some amazingly delectable dishes. These 5 snacks are perfect examples of how versatile your leftover pasta can prove to be.





Here Are 5 Ways To Use Leftover Pasta

1. Pasta Cheese Balls





In mood for something greasy and cheesy? Make yourself some amazing pasta cheese balls! In a bowl, take some leftover pasta, herbs, cheese, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Mix it well. Mould some bite-sized pasta cheese balls using your hands and fry them in oil. Your pasta cheese balls are ready. Team them with tomato ketchup or just have them alone, you know you are in for a treat.





2. Pasta Sandwich

You have your leftover pasta, and you always have a loaf of bread in your kitchen. Why not mix the two and have the best of both worlds. Just take a fresh slice of bread, spread some cooked leftover pasta on it, and throw in some cheese and herbs. Place another slice of bread on top of it and grill it in a sandwich maker. Dig into your yummy pasta sandwich!





3. Pasta Muffin





Have a penchant for baking? Pull out your muffin tray and make yourself some deliciously savoury pasta muffins! You can use any kind of pasta to bake on the mould; spaghetti, penne, fusilli. Just grease your muffin tray with oil spray, place the pasta in the muffin moulds, top it up with cheese and parsley and bake.





4. Pasta Pizza





Don your pizza base with leftover pasta, more cheese and toppings of your choice and bake. This fresh, cheesy and wholesome pizza is a hit across ages and so easy-to-make too. There, we saw you slurping already!





5. Pasta Salad





What is the best thing about this dish, you ask? You don't even need to go up to the stove for this! You can use your leftover pasta to make yourself a delicious pasta salad. Chop some healthy veggies and leaves, toss the whole thing in some delicious Italian dressing, and throw in some cheese shavings. Your pasta salad is ready!





So go on, don your aprons, for it is time to get experimental. Got any cool ideas to spruce up your pasta? Do tell us in the comments section below.









