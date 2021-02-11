Indian Cooking Tips: This Classic Dum Aloo Recipe From Lucknow Spells Indulgence (Recipe Inside)

Serve this Lucknow special dum aloo with roti or paratha for a lavish meal

If you happen to be a potato lover, then you surely have a special place for dum aloo in your heart. Soft and chunky pieces of potatoes dunked in rich and spicy tomato gravy - a humble bowl of dum aloo, with some roti, paratha or puri, is just irresistible! In fact, if you look around, you will find different dum aloo recipes across India, with each region adding its own uniqueness to the dish. While Kashmiri dum aloo includes dry fruits in the stuffing, Punjabi dum aloo is all about rich gravy made with loads of onion, ginger and garlic. Another variation of this recipe is Lakhnavi dum aloo.





Lakhnavi dum aloo is basically paneer stuffed fried potatoes dipped in rich and spicy tomato-onion gravy made with oodles of ghee, cream, butter et al. Trust us, in the land of biryanis and galouti kebabs, this lip-smacking dum aloo stands out as a real gem. You must give this recipe a try!





How To Make Lakhnavi Dum Aloo | Lakhnavi Dum Aloo Recipe:

If you are already slurping, then put on the apron as we bring you classic dum aloo recipe from Lucknow. For this dish, we need potatoes, paneer, ghee, butter, cream, onion, tomato puree and some basic masala.

First, prepare the stuffing with paneer and mashed aloo and fill in between the fried potatoes. Then, prepare the tomato and onion gravy separately.





For onion gravy, heat some ghee in the pan and sauté onions, garam masala and salt till the onions turn translucent in colour. Likewise, prepare the tomato gravy with fresh tomato puree and salt.





Now, add both the gravies in a pan and cook till the gravy leaves oil. Then add garam masala, chilli powder, kasoori methi, butter and cream and cook everything well. Finally, add the stuffed potatoes and simmer for 3-5 minutes.





Prepare this dish today and treat your family with a lavish meal.







