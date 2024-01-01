Ready to satisfy your cravings without burning a hole in your pocket? Say hello to Kamla Nagar's best-kept secrets - the top 6 budget-friendly spots! Whether you're a student counting coins or just looking for a tasty deal, these places have got your back. From pocket-friendly shakes to delicious shawarmas, Kamla Nagar is the budget eater's paradise. Get set to munch without the financial crunch at the Top 6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Kamla Nagar. Check out our picks below and start making your outing plans!





Also Read: 6 Best Restaurants At DLF Avenue, Delhi To Satisfy Your Culinary Cravings

Here Are 6 Budget-Friendly Foodie Spots In Kamla Nagar:

1. 49 Shakes: A Dreamy Affair at 49 Bucks!

Picture this: a menu where everything costs just 49 bucks! 49 Shakes brings this dream to life with a cosy setting and delectable yet affordable food and beverages. The cheese grill sandwiches paired with chipotle fries and a mint mojito are pure bliss, proving that fantastic food doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

Cost for two: INR 150-200

Where: 101 UB, Block UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110007

2. Shawarma Wala: Hidden Gem of Kamla Nagar

Tucked away in the lively lanes of Kamla Nagar, Shawarma Wala is a hidden gem emitting the irresistible aroma of grilled chicken. Famous for its juicy shawarmas and a variety of snacks like momos, rolls, and ice teas, this spot is a crowd favourite. Warning: you won't be able to resist going back for more!

Cost for two: INR 160-200

Where: M6J4+8XX, Kamla Nagar, Block UA, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, 110007





3. Vaishno Chat Bhandar: Tangy Delights Galore!

Craving something tangy? Head straight to Vaishno Chat Bhandar, where the bustling crowd indulges in Pani Puris, Dahi Bhalla, Aloo Tikki, and more. If you're on a budget but want a hearty meal, this is your go-to spot.

Cost for two: INR 150-200

Where: 66-67 E Near Chotta Gol Chakkar, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110007





Also Read: Explore The Best Of Korean Food - Visit These Restaurants In Delhi-NCR





4. Bhukkad Cafe: A Foodie's Paradise!

True to its name, Bhukkad Cafe is a haven for food enthusiasts. Offering an array of pizzas, garlic bread, shawarmas, tandoori pasta, and cold coffee, this low-key foodie spot is a godsend for those who love to eat on a budget.

Cost for two: INR 160-200

Where: Shop no. 4, 35UB, behind McDonald's, Jawahar Nagar, Delhi, 110007





5. Shake Sahab: Thick Shakes, Thin Prices!

For shake enthusiasts, Shake Sahab is a must-visit. Indulge in their rich and thick milkshakes, with the Brownie Delight and blueberry shakes being the top choices. From mini pancakes to pizzas, their menu is a treasure trove of affordable delights.

Cost for two: INR 100-200

Where: 16 UB, Bungalow Rd, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, 110007





6. Zaika Restaurant: Biryani Bliss on a Budget!

Craving biryani without burning a hole in your pocket? Zaika is the answer. This under-the-radar restaurant has won the hearts of Mughlai enthusiasts with its hearty biryanis at reasonable prices. Don't miss their Hyderabadi and Muradabadi biryanis!

Cost for two: INR 250-300

Where: 28, Bungalow Rd, Block UA, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, 110007











Whether you're on a shopping spree or taking a post-class stroll, these Kamla Nagar gems are a must-visit for delicious meals that won't leave you penniless.





Also Read: Delhi-NCR's 9 Best Vegetarian Restaurants: A Culinary Heaven For Veggie Lovers





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.