It's Raining Momos! Head To Kamla Nagar To Binge On Manchurian Fried Gravy Momos

Momo lovers, raise your hand! If you happen to be one of those momo enthusiasts who can eat momos in almost all forms, then here's a bit of good news for you. Located in Kamla Nagar is a quaint little cafe, Chalte Firte Momos, which is known for its fusion experiments with momos. From Afghani momos to mozzarella cheese fried momos, this place has it all. One of its stellar dishes that is being loved by people across the vicinity is the manchurian fried gravy momos. Slathered in rich manchurian gravy, these momos are an absolute must-try. We see you slurping, already!





Be it steamed, fried or sauteed, there's no dearth of momos here. The manchurian fried gravy momos are quite different from the entire lot, both in terms of taste as well as preparation. This delectable delight is first deep fried to perfection and then cooked in manchurian gravy. The gravy is what adds to the texture and flavour of the dish. It is rich, flavourful and delicious at the same time. This dish has a bit of smoky flavour, which enhances the overall culinary experience.



The serving portion of this delight is suffice for two people and won't burn a hole in your pocket since it is reasonably priced. The one's who have a special penchant for all-things-spicy, manchurian fried gravy momos are sure to impress their taste buds as it is a bit high on spice quotient.



So, the next time you are around Kamla Nagar, head to Chalte Firte Momos and savour on this mouth-watering delight.



What: Chalte Firte Momos & Special Foods

Where: 32, UB, Jawahar Nagar, Bangla Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

When: 11:30 AM - 10 PM

Cost For Two: INR 300

Speciality: Manchurian Fried Gravy Momos







