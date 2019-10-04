Watch: Make This Pineapple Sheera For Your Guests This Festive Season

You can serve this sheera in combination with a serving of suji halwa

The festive season is here upon us and we just cannot contain our excitement. Good food and festive celebrations are synonymous with each other. When it comes to festive foods, desserts top the chart. While there is no dearth of dessert options to prepare for the ongoing and upcoming festive seasons, we're here to give you the recipe of a delectable and unique dessert delight that is sure to tantalise the taste buds of both kids and adults, alike. We're talking about pineapple sheera! Sweet and sour pineapple sheera complements suji halwa perfectly and makes for a unique festive dessert!





The sheera gets a slight earthy flavour due to the garnishing of sliced pistachios over it. If you have a hard time getting rid of the hard shell of the pista nuts, click this link and find an easy tip to remove the shell like a pro!





The recipe of pineapple sheera has been shared by Manjula Jain, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.





So try making this sheera at home and make the most of the festive celebrations. You can serve this sheera in combination with a serving of suji halwa and it is sure to be a party pleaser. If you know of more such festival special recipes that are easy-to-make, then do share with us in the comments section below.

