Cloves are one of those staple spices that many of us automatically reach for when making chai or cooking rice dishes like pulao and biryani. Their warm, aromatic presence feels familiar and comforting in these classics. But did you know cloves can do so much more than just flavour your tea or rice? They can make many dishes taste better by adding a little extra flavour and gentle spice you might not expect. From veggies to desserts, and even chutneys, cloves can lift everyday cooking to a whole new level. Here are six clever ways to bring cloves into your kitchen routine beyond the usual.

Here Are 6 Interesting Ways To Use Cloves In Cooking:

1. Infuse Your Cooking Oil

Most of us use regular oil or ghee to start our cooking, but have you ever thought of using clove-infused oil? Just heat a few cloves gently in the oil before adding anything else. This simple trick can instantly boost the flavour of your dals, soups and sabzis.

2. Add To Roasted Veggies

Roasted veggies are great for health but can sometimes taste bland, don't you think? If you want to give them a flavourful twist, consider adding a sprinkle of ground clove. Whether it's veggies like sweet potatoes, carrots or others, it will give them a sweet and spicy kick and make them taste even more delicious.

3. Blend Into Marinades

Cloves can be a great addition to marinades as well. You can use ground cloves or crush a whole clove into your marinade. They work especially well in marinades for meats like chicken and lamb, as well as for paneer and hearty vegetables. Just remember to use them in small amounts since the flavour is quite strong.

4. Stir Into Tomato Sauces

Next time you're simmering a tomato gravy or even a pasta sauce, try adding a whole clove. It gently balances out the sharpness of the tomatoes and gives the sauce a more rounded flavour. Adding cloves works wonders in dishes like rajma or a spicy arrabbiata. You'll be surprised with the results!

5. Use In Desserts

Cloves can be a game-changer in desserts of all kinds. When you're making something like poached pears, apple halwa or even custards and puddings, drop a whole clove into the pan while it cooks. It blends right in and gives the dessert a warm flavour, making it more comforting and rich.

6. Incorporate Them Into Chutneys

Cloves are a fantastic way to give your chutneys a special edge. Just a hint of clove can turn a regular chutney into something unforgettable. Try adding it to chutneys like pudina, tamarind or tomato chutney. Trust us, everyone will be curious and asking for your secret ingredient!

Give these simple ideas a try, and you'll see how just a little clove can transform everyday dishes into something extraordinary.