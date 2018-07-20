Cloves For Acidity: This Simple Remedy Will Keep Tummy Troubles At Bay

Highlights Acidity is one of the most common problems

Acidity may occur due to bad eating habits, eating spicy foods, et al

Cloves may help curb acidity issues

There are times when you've had tea on an empty stomach or had a hearty meal and felt a burn in your tummy, which further results in heartburn and acid reflux - we all have faced the problem at some point. Eating spicy foods, irregular eating habits, stress, lesser physical activity and drinking alcohol may cause acidity. It happens when stomach acid or bile flows in your food pipe and irritates the lining, causing an irritating discomfort and pain. While there are medications that can relieve you from the worsening pain; some natural ingredients also provide instant relief, including basil leaves, cinnamon, buttermilk, apple cider vinegar, cumin seeds and cloves. Of these amazing natural remedies, clove (laung) tops the list. Here's why you should keep cloves handy!





What is Acidity and What are the Symptoms?





The food that we eat goes down the oesophagus into the stomach. The gastric glands in the stomach create acid that is necessary to digest the food. Acidity occurs when the gastric glands produce a large amount of acid, more than what's needed for digestion. This condition leads to a burning sensation just above the stomach. The condition is more prevalent in India as we tend to binge on more oily and spicy foods on a regularly basis.

Here are some symptoms of acidity that you should be aware of:





Burning sensation in the stomach

Burning sensation in the throat and heart

Bad breath

Indigestion

Prolonged sour taste in the mouth

Nausea

Restlessness

Constipation

Tip: Never lie down when you are suffering from acidity as it may only worsen the problem.





How Does Clove Help Soothe Acidity?





According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Cloves promote good digestion and assimilation of nutrients. When added to curries and food, they help prevent acidity. Mix equal amount of cloves and cardamom to prevent the condition." It is their carminative effect that helps alleviate acidity and dispel gas. Cloves also improve saliva production, aids digestion and reduce peristalsis (muscle contractions in the digestive tract). Chewing on clove is recommended as siddha or ayurvedic remedy for heartburn.





Cloves promote good digestion and assimilation of nutrients.





How to Use Cloves to Soothe Acidity?





Chew two to three cloves so the juices are released into your system, giving you instant relief from acidity. Eat crushed cloves with cardamom, which will not only help minimise acid trouble, but also freshen the bad breath that often accompanies the condition. The best way to bring cloves in to use is to add them in curries and rice dishes to avoid any tummy trouble.





In case of extreme acidity and a prolonged condition, visit a doctor to ensure right treatment.







