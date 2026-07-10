Kebabs are among the most popular appetisers, loved in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties. Whether it's a festive celebration, a family dinner or a weekend get-together, a platter of delicious kebabs is always a crowd-pleaser. Traditionally, kebabs are cooked in a tandoor or over charcoal to achieve their signature smoky flavour. However, an air fryer offers a healthier and more convenient way to prepare them at home using minimal oil, while still delivering a crisp exterior and a juicy centre. If you're looking to recreate restaurant-style kebabs in your own kitchen, these six recipes are worth trying.





Also Read: 13 Best Kebab Recipes | Easy Kebab Recipes | Kabab Recipes

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6 Kebabs You Can Make in an Air Fryer

Hara Bhara Kebab

Made with spinach, green peas, potatoes and aromatic spices, hara bhara kebabs are packed with flavour and nutrition. Air frying gives them a crisp outer layer while keeping the inside soft and delicious.

Keema Kebab

Prepared with minced mutton or chicken, fresh herbs and traditional Indian spices, keema kebabs turn beautifully juicy in the air fryer. They make an excellent starter for festive meals and dinner parties.

Chicken Kebab

Boneless chicken pieces marinated in yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, herbs and spices cook beautifully in an air fryer. The result is tender, flavourful kebabs with lightly charred edges.

Dahi Kebab

These rich vegetarian kebabs are prepared using thick hung curd, paneer and mild spices. Air frying helps them develop a golden crust while keeping the centre creamy and melt-in-the-mouth.

Galouti Kebab

Known for their incredibly soft texture, galouti kebabs can also be cooked successfully in an air fryer. The gentle cooking method keeps them moist while creating a lightly browned exterior packed with flavour.

Paneer Tikka Kebab

Paneer cubes coated in a spiced yoghurt marinade, along with colourful bell peppers and onions, cook perfectly in an air fryer. They are flavourful, vibrant and ideal as a healthier party snack.





With an air fryer, you can enjoy a variety of delicious kebabs with much less oil without compromising on taste. From vegetarian favourites to succulent meat-based options, these recipes are perfect for both everyday meals and special occasions.