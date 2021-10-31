Diwali 2021: The combination of fried snacks and delectable sweets can win any heart during festivals like Diwali. Food plays an important role during Diwali celebrations and there are no two ways about it. If you are inviting guests to your place for Diwali party, surprise them with some delicious homemade snacks. Not sure what to cook? How about trying some quick and easy recipes? Here's a list of six Diwali snacks that you can quickly make in your kitchen. These recipes have been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Try these recipes and make your Diwali a delicious affair.





Diwali Special: Here're 6 Snacks To Prepare In 15 Minutes:

1. Besan Sooji Barfi:

Mix besan and sooji in a pan. Cook this mixture in ghee on low heat. Add cardamom powder and powdered sugar. Keep folding the mixture. Take a tray, grease it with oil or butter, place butter paper and sprinkle chopped nuts on it. Pour the besan mixture into the tray and cut it into cubes.

2. Lovely Aloo Namakpare:

Mix maida, sooji, besan, ajwain, salt and red chilli powder. Add oil to make a crumbly mixture. Throw some grated boiled potatoes to make a dough. Grease it with oil and leave it for 5 minutes. Roll the dough into thick sheets and cut it into triangles. Deep fry the triangles in oil. Toss them in red chilli powder, black salt, black pepper powder, chaat masala, jeera powder and mint powder.

3. Creamy Nariyal Barfi:

Mix desiccated coconut, milk and sugar on low heat. Add fresh cream and rose essence. Pour the mixture into a greased tray. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Cut it into cubes.

4. Chatpata Khasta Masala Samosa:

Make a dough with maida, wheat flour, ajwain, salt to taste, oil and water. Leave the dough for 10 minutes. For the filling, take a blender and mix aloo bhujia, moong dal, mixed namkeen mixture, acted peanuts, cashew nuts, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, chaat masala and salt. To this mixture, add raisins, schezwan sauce and roll the mixture into small balls. Cut the samosa dough into diamond shapes, stuff them with the masala balls, fold and deep fry them.

5. 2-in-1 Peanut Barfi:

Crush chocolate biscuits into a fine powder. Add milk to it, make a dough and keep aside. Crush some roasted and de-skinned peanuts. Mix it with milk powder and cardamom powder. Add this mixture to a pan of sugar syrup and make a gooey dough. Put it into a greased tray. Add a thin layer of the chocolate dough on top. Garnish it with silver foil. Cut it into cubes.

6. Crazy Masala Fries:

In a blender, mix boiled potatoes with chopped onions, garlic cloves, oil and dried red chillies. Put rice flour, besan, potato paste, salt, pasta masala and black pepper powder and mix it. Make a dough and add water only when required. Smoothen the dough with oil. Roll out the dough in thick sheets and cut them into strips. Deep fry them and serve them with sauce.

Enjoy the festivities with these delicious sweet and savoury snacks.

Happy Diwali 2021!