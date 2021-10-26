Diwali 2021: India's biggest festival, Diwali is just around the corner. With preparations already in process, many of us are busy cleaning our houses, finding Diwali outfits and buying gifts for our friends and family. And as we complete these Diwali chores one by one, the last thing that often stays on our minds is what to make for snacks on Diwali! While there are many things to cook, we usually lookout for quick, easy, and delicious recipes to avoid getting stuck in the kitchen. So, if you are also searching for some easy and yummy snacks, here we bring you a list of things that you can quickly whip up in 30 minutes! The best thing about some of these snacks is that you can prepare them one day in advance and store them in the freezer for a longer time and cook them whenever guests arrive.

Diwali 2021 Recipes: Here Are 5 Diwali Snacks You Can Make In 30 Minutes | Easy Diwali 2021 Recipes

1. Samosa

Samosa paired with either chutney or chole is something that makes us drool. This snack makes a perfect starter for an occasion. All you need is potatoes cooked in masalas and wrap it in all-purpose flour dough to deep fry. This recipe is always a hit! Find the full recipe here.

2. Kachori

Another delicious recipe that is loved by all of us is the kachoris. You can prepare the base of the kachoris in advance and store them in the freezer. Then, when guests arrive, deep fry them and serve with green chutney and imly chutney. See the recipe here.

3. Aloo Bonda

The popular tea time snack can be the festive Diwali snack you have been looking for. The aloo bonda is a simple dish to make that can be made in just 20 minutes. It is a dish best served with spicy green chutney and chai. Check the recipe here.

4. Paneer Tikka

Now we know that the regular paneer tikka recipe can take time to make. So for you to make things quickly, we bring you a quick recipe of microwave paneer tikka. In this dish, all you need to do is keep your marinated paneer ready and microwave it till crisp and brown. For the full recipe, click here.

5. Baked Namak Para

If you are looking for something healthy yet delicious, this baked namak para is the recipe you need to try. While namak para is one of the most beloved tea time snacks, this dish is also fried, making it high in calories. So to give it a twist, here we bring you a recipe of baked namak para that you can easily make at home. Find the full recipe here.





Make these delicious and quick Diwalu snacks and enjoy them with your family and friends.





Happy Diwali 2021!



