Ask any south Indian fan and they'll gush about curd rice. It comes as no surprise that curd rice finds so much love despite the popularity of dosa, idli and sambhar. Simple and delicious, curd rice spells comfort in every bite. While a typical plate of curd and rice seasoned with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves is lip-smacking in itself, we thought of perking it up. And we found just the recipe we were looking for. This vegetable curd rice adds in the goodness of seasonal winter produce to make it the perfect healthy lunch recipe in winter.

Is curd rice good for health?

Both curd and rice are light on the stomach, making this meal easy to digest. Curd offers a good amount of probiotics, further promoting gut health and preventing digestion issues like bloating, acidity and indigestion.





(Also Read: 5 Classic Indian Curd-Based Comfort Foods Of All Times)

What are the ingredients of curd rice?

The classic meal of curd rice is made by combining curd and boiled white rice, which is tempered with spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves and chillies. The recipe that we are sharing with you today gives a colourful makeover to regular curd rice by adding winter-special beetroot and carrot. Also, fresh cucumber is added to it. The meal is garnished with pomegranate and coriander leaves, and to make it healthier, rock salt is used instead of table salt.





You can imagine the riot of flavours and colours this dish will have. Well, it will no longer be a simple bowl of curd rice but we are definitely not complaining. Shared by dietitian Komal Patel on her Instagram handle, we are sure it will be a healthy treat. Let's see how to make it.





(Also Read: Here's How You Can Make Perfect Tadka For Traditional Curd Rice)

Vegetable Curd Rice Recipe I How To Make Curd Rice In Winter:

Plan ahead and prepare hung curd. Add boiled rice to it and add finely chopped or grated beetroot, carrot and cucumber. Also add some pomegranate pearls, chopped coriander leaves and rock salt. Mix well. Garnish it with the tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies and sesame seeds. Enjoy!





(Also Read: Curd Rice: 3 Delicious Variations to Cooking This South Indian Dish)





Simple, isn't it? We are sure you and your family will love this unique curd rice recipe. Have a healthy and tasty lunch.