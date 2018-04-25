6 Foods To Have For Those Who Have Low Blood Pressure

Somehow whenever it comes to blood pressure, there is a lot of talk around high blood pressure and not much about low blood pressure. Low blood pressure, also called hypotension, is a condition characterised by sudden dip in blood pressure levels. The ideal blood pressure readings should be around 120/80 mm Hg. Some experts define low blood pressure as readings lower than 90 mm Hg systolic or 60 mm Hg diastolic. If either number is below that, your pressure is lower than normal. Blood pressures dipping lower than the normal range is also a very dangerous sign. The typical symptoms of low blood pressure include, dizziness, light-headedness, weakness, nausea and blurry vision. There are several causes that could lead to low blood pressure, too, like dehydration, change in diet, vigorous exercise, anemia, stress, thyroid, low blood sugar, blood loss etc.
Just as it is with hypertension, there are many foods with which you can manage low blood pressure. Here are some foods that you must include to your diet if your blood pressure is in the lower range than normal.
1. Water
Dehydration takes a severe toll on your blood volume by decreasing it, and decreased blood volume may cause the blood pressure to drop. It is very essential to keep hydrated, especially when one is exercising. Drink plenty of water, or energising fluids like coconut water.
2. Foods High In Vitamin B-12
People who have low blood pressure, must include vitamin B-12 in their diet. Inadequate vitamin B-12 can lead to anemia, which may lower your blood pressure levels. Eggs are very high in vitamin B 12. You must include eggs in your diet in any form possible, boiled, scrambled, curried etc.
3. Olives
What is not said about the many wondrous health benefits of olives is that they are rich in vitamin E, iron and copper. But, what helps in this case is their slightly salty taste. Salty foods can increase blood pressure, especially in those who have experienced a sudden dip.
4. Licorice Tea
Drinking licorice tea may help spike up extremely low blood pressure levels. This is because licorice, or mulethi, tea may reduce the effect of aldosterone - the hormone that helps regulate the impact of salt on the body - noted a study published in the British Medical Journal.
5. Coffee
Caffeine is known to temporarily spike up blood pressure. If your blood pressure had dipped suddenly and you begin to feel dizzy, guzzle a cup of coffee or tea. It may help spike blood pressure by stimulating the cardiovascular system and boosting your heart rate.
6. Tulsi Leaves
Chewing five to six tulsi leaves every morning may help reinstate normal blood pressure levels. Consultant Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali says, tulsi leaves have high levels of potassium, magnesium and vitamin c, which can help in regulating your blood pressure. It is also loaded with an antioxidant called Eugenol, which keeps the blood pressure under control and lowers cholesterol levels.
Essential Diet Tips To Follow To Avoid Low Blood Pressure
Increase your salt intake, now with that we don't mean you start noshing into the oily fries and unhealthy burgers. There are many healthy ways to ensure the salt levels are optimal, too. Olives as mentioned are perfect, other options include cottage cheese, smoked fish and canned soup. Instead of having large meals, break it up into small meals and eat it in frequent spells. Large intervals during meals cause significant dip in blood pressure. Keep sipping into water or some fluid that is healthy and revitalising. Avoid exercising in scorching heat, this may dip your blood pressure levels and also dehydrate you.