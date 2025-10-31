There is no doubt about the fact that Butter Chicken has stolen the culinary spotlight for many years. It is the ultimate Indian comfort food for many, the one every tourist drools over, and the dish that defines North Indian for half of the world. But what about the unsung heroes quietly cooking in our kitchens? From rustic dals to spicy curries, India's culinary map is dotted with dishes that have just as much flavour and nostalgia. Thankfully, most of these are available on your favourite food delivery app and can be delivered to your doorstep in a brief time. But, if you look to cook, here are some dishes that you can easily prepare at home when you are craving something indulgent.





Here Are 6 Iconic Indian Dishes That Deserve More Credit Than Butter Chicken

1. Mutton Rogan Josh

Rich, aromatic and straight out of Kashmir, Rogan Josh is the royalty of Indian curries. It has a bold, slow-cooked gravy that gives the kind of depth that feels like a warm hug. It is best enjoyed with steamed rice or naan. Trust us, once you have tasted a proper Rogan Josh, you will never look at Butter Chicken the same way again.

2. Dal Makhani

It is creamy, buttery, and comfort in a bowl, Dal Makhani is the heart and soul of Indian foodies. This slow-simmered dal made with black urad and rajma is North India's most soulful creation. Pair it with garlic naan or jeera rice for the perfect Sunday dinner, and you will have the best weekend ever.

3. Laal Maas

This fiery Rajasthani curry is not for the faint-hearted. Made with mathania chillies and succulent mutton, Laal Maas packs the kind of heat that Butter Chicken could never dream of. It is smoky, spicy flavours hit hard but linger beautifully. Pair it with bajra roti or rice and if you are ordering online, make sure to grab a chaas on the side. You will need it.

4. Chettinad Chicken Curry

If flavour had a zip code, it would be Tamil Nadu, specifically, the land of Chettinad. This curry is an explosion of black pepper, curry leaves, and roasted spices that will wake your taste buds right up. Forget mild and creamy, Chettinad Chicken is bold, unapologetic, and the perfect pick when you want something fiery yet deeply aromatic. It is the South Indian answer to your Butter Chicken cravings, and honestly, it wins.

5. Goan Fish Curry

Tangy, coconutty, and full of sunshine, Goan Fish Curry deserves way more love. The delicate balance of tamarind and coconut milk makes every spoonful a coastal vacation in itself. It pairs beautifully with steamed rice and is a perfect choice when you are in the mood for something lighter yet flavour packed. Pro tip: you can pair with delicious curry with crispy prawn rava fry on the side.

6. Chhole Bhature

Sure, it is street-style, messy, and a bit indulgent, but who cares? Chhole Bhature is the real North Indian icon that never disappoints and has a more intense following than butter chicken. Puffy, golden bhature with spicy, masaledar chole can cure bad moods and bad hangovers alike. It is literally comfort food at its best.

Tips To Reheat Indian Curries Without Losing Flavour

Here are some easy ways to reheat curries at home for a wholesome experience every time:





1. Low and slow wins the race: Always reheat your curries on a low flame. This helps retain the spice balance and prevents the gravy from splitting.





2. Add a splash of water or milk: Curries like dal makhani or rogan josh tend to thicken in the fridge. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water or milk before reheating to bring back that luscious texture.

3. Use a covered pan: Avoid microwaving uncovered as steam helps the curry stay moist and aromatic.





4. Never overheat: Too much heat can make the oil separate or dull the masalas. Warm it just enough so that the aroma blooms again.





5. Garnish fresh: Add chopped coriander, a squeeze of lemon, or fresh cream right before serving. It revives the dish instantly.





What To Pair With These Iconic Dishes

Here are some delicious pairings you can enjoy with these iconic dishes:





1. Rogan Josh: Best enjoyed with fragrant basmati rice or buttery naan.





2. Dal Makhani: Classic with garlic naan, jeera rice, or even lachha paratha.





3. Laal Maas: Pair it with bajra roti or steamed rice to balance the spice.





4. Chettinad Chicken: Goes brilliantly with appam or flaky parotta.





5. Goan Fish Curry: Needs nothing more than plain white rice or neer dosa.





6. Chole Bhature: It's a meal on its own, but a side of pickled onions or chilled lassi never hurts.

