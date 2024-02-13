Hot and spicy, Mutton Rogan Josh is one of the most famous dishes made from lamb meat. This dish is one of the heavy-hitters in Indian restaurants. And what's not to like about it? Tender meat infused in a spicy, aromatic gravy with red oil on top. This dish is enjoyed with flatbreads – rotis, parathas, naans – as well as white rice. Mutton Rogan Josh does not require expertise but vigilance. It is made with simple ingredients present in your pantry and makes for a perfect weekend meal for friends and family. However, are you struggling with achieving the perfect restaurant-style Mutton Rogan Josh at home? Then fret not! We have combined five important tips to keep in mind while making this mouthwatering curry recipe!





Choosing the right cut for your Mutton Rogan Josh can make your cooking experience easy.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Rogan Josh At Home:

1. Choose The Right Cut Meat

The first step to making the perfect rogan josh at home is choosing the right cut meat. Since it is a slow-cooker recipe, you don't want pieces that are too small or too big for your gravy. Look for well-marbled cuts of mutton with bones like leg or shoulders, for the best texture and flavour. The bones add richness to the gravy while the fat helps soften the meat during cooking.

2. Don't Skip Marination

Marination tenderizes the meat and adds additional flavour to the dish. While making mutton rogan josh at home, make sure not to skip marination and use yoghurt and spices for the same.

3. Choose The Right Spices

The most important point is Mutton Rogan Josh's entire flavour depends on the spices you choose to put in the dish. For this, use high-quality whole spices like cloves, cardamom, bay leaves, and cinnamon, along with ground spices like Kashmiri Red Chili powder, fennel seeds, turmeric, etc., to balance flavours and add depth to your dish.

Choose the right spices in Mutton Rogan Josh to enhance it's taste.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Don't Rush

Mutton Rogan Josh uses a slow cooking method. It is important that while making this dish at home, you don't rush the process. Allow the dish to slow cook over low heat to allow the flavours to meld and the meat to become tender. Use a heavy-bottomed pot or pressure cooker to allow the meat to cook slowly imbibe the aromatic gravy.

5. Finish With Rogan

The final step which is often ignored by many, Mutton Rogan Josh is incomplete without the “Rogan” or the red oil that floats on top of the gravy. You can easily do this by heating a small amount of ghee with a teaspoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder. Add this tempering to your slow-cooked Rogan Josh, which won't just enhance the flavour but also the visual presentation.





Do you have any other tips in mind while cooking Mutton Rogan Josh? Let us know in the comments below!