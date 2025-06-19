Korean cuisine has taken the world by storm. Even in India, this craze is quite evident, with multiple restaurants serving up Korean delights. These dishes offer distinct flavours and are a perfect change of pace when you want something different. As the weekend is almost here, it's the perfect time to treat yourself to some mouth-watering Korean dishes, especially the chicken ones. The best part? They're incredibly easy to prepare, and you don't need to be an ace chef to make them. But if cooking isn't your forte, you can rely on online food delivery apps. You'll find plenty of options that can be delivered within minutes. Intrigued to know what Korean dishes we're talking about? Read on to find out!





Here Are 6 Mouth-Watering Korean Chicken Dishes You Can Order Online:

1. Korean Fried Chicken

Korean fried chicken is undoubtedly one of the most popular Korean dishes. Unlike regular fried chicken, this version has a crisper crust and is coated in a variety of sweet and spicy sauces. To make it, simply coat the chicken with a flour-cornstarch marinade, deep-fry until golden brown and then coat it with the sauces. Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds.

2. Korean Chicken Ramen

Is there anything more satisfying than savouring a piping hot bowl of chicken ramen? We think not! This dish features thick noodles, a spicy broth and tender pieces of chicken. Ready in under a few minutes, it's perfect for days when you crave something warm and comforting. It's a hit among kids and adults alike.

3. Korean Chicken Burger

Do you enjoy eating burgers? Then you'll absolutely love the Korean version too! What makes it unique? The secret lies in the crispy patty smothered in flavourful Korean sauces. Whether you want to make it at home or order online, this Korean Chicken Burger is sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Korean Chicken Bibimbap

Another Korean dish you can try over the weekend is Korean Chicken Bibimbap. It's a rice bowl dish topped with chicken, a fried egg sunny-side up and seasoned with Bibimbap sauce and sesame seeds. It's packed with exciting flavours and textures, making it ideal for a wholesome lunch or dinner.

5. Korean Chicken Spicy Noodles

Craving something that'll set your taste buds ablaze? Korean Chicken Spicy Noodles are just what you need to try. This dish features springy noodles tossed in a fiery sauce loaded with juicy chicken and crunchy vegetables that'll leave you hooked. If you're a noodle lover, you're going to adore this dish - do give it a try!

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Korean Chicken Rice Bowl

If noodles aren't your thing, opt for the Korean Chicken Rice Bowl. It's warm, flavourful and defines comfort in every bite. With tender chicken, fluffy rice and just the right amount of savoury sauce, it'll make your heart (and stomach) happy. It's ideal to treat yourself over the weekend.

Photo Credit: iStock

Whether you prepare these Korean dishes from scratch or order them from an online food delivery platform, they'll surely make your weekend a lot better.





