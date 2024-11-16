Korean side dishes are called "banchan" in Korea. These add a lively burst of flavour and texture to your meal. These dishes are served in small portions and are packed with vibrant ingredients that make every bite exciting. Korean side dishes can be made in different flavours, colours, and textures, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate. Traditionally, banchan dishes are meant to be shared and enjoyed communally, making them an integral part of Korean dining culture. Whether you're a fan of vegetarian fare or love a touch of seafood or meat, banchan offers a delightful variety to elevate any Korean meal.

Here Are 5 Must-Try Korean Side Dishes:

1. Korean Cucumber Salad (Oi Muchim)

Photo Credit: iStock

Oi Muchim or Korean cucumber salad is a refreshing and vibrant side dish that perfectly complements main Korean meals. Just one bite of this zesty salad will awaken your taste buds. For added crunch, the cucumber slices are salted to release excess moisture, which helps them retain their texture. Korean red pepper powder, or gochugaru, gives this salad its distinctive spicy kick, balancing the sweet and tangy notes beautifully.

2. Korean Kimchi

Kimchi is the quintessential Korean side dish that adds a burst of tang to every meal. Traditionally made from fermented cabbage, kimchi can also feature radishes or other vegetables, each variation offering a unique twist on this iconic dish. This fermented side dish also has excellent probiotic properties which make it good for gut health.





3. Kongnamool (Korean Soybean Sprouts)

Photo Credit: iStock

Kongnamool is one of Korea's most beloved side dishes, found everywhere from family meals to restaurant tables. These lightly seasoned soybean sprouts bring a refreshing crunch and a mild, nutty flavour that pairs well with various Korean dishes. This side dish is often served as part of bibimbap or alongside grilled meats.

4. Korean Zucchini Stir Fry (Hobak Bokkeum)

Hobak Bokkeum is a simple and flavourful stir fry made using zucchini. Ready in under ten minutes, this light yet satisfying side dish can be enjoyed alongside spicy stews or heavier main courses. To make this dish, zucchini is sliced thinly and stir-fried with sesame oil, garlic, and a touch of soy sauce.





5. Musaengchae (Sweet and Sour Radish Salad)

Musaengchae celebrates the often-overlooked radish, transforming it into a sweet and tangy salad. This side dish is made by cutting radishes into matchsticks and mixing them with sugar, vinegar, and salt. You can also add the Korean hot pepper powder gochugaru for a spicy kick. Musaengchae tastes best when left to marinate, as the flavours intensify with time.





Try these delightful Korean side dishes and fall in love with Korean cuisine.