Delhi offers a diverse array of global cuisine options, and Afghani food is a standout choice. With its aromatic kebabs, rich curries and soft naans, Afghan cuisine is a culinary delight. Home to a thriving Afghan community, especially in areas like Lajpat Nagar and Bhogal, Delhi has something for every Afghani food enthusiast. If you're craving authentic Afghani food in Delhi, we've got you covered with the best places to visit. Below, we'll be sharing six must-visit spots that will give you a true taste of Afghani cuisine. Check them out below!

Here Are Some Of The Best Places In Delhi To Savour Afghani Food:

1. Nooshe Joon, Lajpat Nagar

Nooshe Joon is a must-visit destination for Afghani food lovers in Delhi. This eatery serves up delicious, home-style Afghani meals that are sure to satisfy your cravings. From flavourful kebabs to rich curries and freshly baked naan, Nooshe Joon offers an authentic taste of Afghanistan in the heart of Delhi.

2. Kabul Delhi Restaurant, Lajpat Nagar

Located in the heart of the Afghan settlement in Delhi, Kabul Delhi is a no-frills eatery known for serving soul-satisfying Afghani delicacies. Their Kabuli Pulao, Kebab Platters and Afghani Naan are absolute crowd-pullers. The food is simple yet rich in flavour, often reminding Afghani expats of home.

3. Mazaar Restaurant, Bhogal

A hidden gem in the Bhogal area, Mazaar has a cosy ambience and an extensive menu packed with Afghani favourites. Their Qorma, Mantu and Shorba stand out for their depth of flavour and authenticity. It's a great spot to enjoy a leisurely Afghani meal with friends or family.

4. Afghan Darbar, Lajpat Nagar

One of the more popular names in the city, Afghan Darbar offers a delightful variety of dishes including the famous Chicken Kofta Curry, Afghani Burger and Sheer Yakh. The food is generously portioned and relatively affordable, making it a hit among students and travellers alike.

5. Khyber Afghan Family Restaurant, Malviya Nagar

Tucked away in a quieter corner of South Delhi, this family-run restaurant offers a comforting mix of Afghani and North Indian fare. Their Chapli Kebabs and Lamb Chops are the highlights. The service is warm, and the food is made to order, often drawing repeat customers from nearby areas.

6. Al Kabul Restaurant, Jangpura Extension

Al Kabul is a relatively lesser-known spot but highly rated by those in the know. With its rustic interiors and generous platters, the restaurant prides itself on authenticity. Their Tandoori Kebabs and Afghani Rice Platters offer an unmissable culinary journey.





So, the next time you find yourself craving Afghani food in Delhi, you'll know exactly where to go!