Dal is one of those dishes that never goes out of style in homes. Whether it's the comfort of moong dal khichdi on a sick day, a spicy tadka dal with roti, or the rich, slow-cooked dal makhani on special occasions, it is a constant across regions and seasons. But as wholesome and versatile as dal is, it can also be time-consuming to prepare, especially after a long day. The waiting, the simmering, and the endless checking for doneness often make us impatient. That's exactly why kitchen experts and seasoned home cooks rely on a few smart hacks to cut down cooking time. The best part? These tricks ensure you save time without losing any of dal's authentic taste. Follow these hacks if you want to cook dal without spending much time in the kitchen.





Here Are Quick Tips To Cook Dal Faster

1. Pre-Roast Dal Before Cooking

A simple trick that makes a big difference is lightly dry-roasting dal before you cook it. This helps reduce moisture content in the grains and allows them to soften faster once boiled. Roasting also enhances the natural nutty flavour of dal, adding depth to its taste. Just heat a pan, dry-roast the dal for 2–3 minutes until aromatic, then proceed with soaking or boiling. You will notice it cooks faster while delivering a richer, more homely flavour.

2. Use Smaller Dals For Quick Cooking

If you are short on time, choosing the right variety of dal can save you effort. Split dals such as masoor dal, moong dal, and toor dal cook much faster compared to whole lentils like chana dal or urad dal. Smaller dals absorb water quickly and soften evenly, making them perfect for everyday meals. By switching to split dals, you can reduce cooking time by half without compromising on nutrition or flavour.

3. Blend Halfway Through Cooking

If your dal is still taking too long, try this midway hack. Cook the dal for 10–15 minutes, then use a hand blender to pulse it lightly. This breaks down the grains faster, allowing them to finish cooking in less time. The result is a smooth, creamy texture that tastes like it's been simmered for hours. Just be careful not to over-blend, as you still want to retain some of the dal's body and bite.

4. Add Salt At The Right Stage

Timing matters when it comes to seasoning dal. Adding salt too early can toughen the skin of the lentils, slowing down the cooking process. Experts recommend cooking dal until it has softened and then adding salt towards the end. This not only helps the dal cook faster but also ensures better flavour absorption. So, if you are in a hurry, resist the urge to add salt at the start.

5. Cook With Tomato Later

Tomatoes add tang and depth to dal, but they can also delay cooking. The acidity in tomatoes (and other sour ingredients like tamarind or lemon) slows down the softening of lentils. To save time, let the dal cook until it's almost done, and only then add tomatoes and spices for the tadka. This way, you preserve the taste without dragging out cooking time, getting the best of both flavour and efficiency.

6. Add A Pinch Of Baking Soda

This old-school trick is still a kitchen favourite. Adding a pinch of baking soda increases the alkalinity of water, helping lentils break down faster. Just remember: less is more. Too much baking soda can alter the dal's flavour and colour, so stick to a tiny pinch (about ⅛ teaspoon) for an entire pot. Pair this with pressure cooking or a lid-on method, and your dal will be ready in record time.

Common Mistakes That Make Dal Cook Slowly

Even with hacks, some cooking habits can slow things down. Watch out for these common mistakes:





1. Not Rinsing: Not washing the dal removes surface starch, which can make cooking uneven.





2. Adding too much water: Excess water lowers the temperature and increases boiling time.





3. Using acidic ingredients early: Tomatoes, tamarind, and lemon should always be added later.





4. Cooking on low flame only: A rolling boil at the start helps kick-start softening.

Expert Tips To Make Your Dal Taste Better Every Time

Cooking dal fast is one thing, but making it taste delicious is another. Experts recommend:

Always temper your dal: A tadka of ghee, cumin, garlic, or onions transforms flavour. Use fresh spices: Toasted cumin or coriander powder adds depth. Balance with herbs: A handful of coriander or curry leaves brightens up the dish. Adjust consistency: Add hot water to thin or simmer longer to thicken.

So, follow these tips the next time you are short on time and crave a soothing bowl of dal.