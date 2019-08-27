Dal Recipes: 5 Unique And Delicious Lentil-Based Desserts You'd Love To Try!

Dal can be used to prepare interesting desserts as well

Lentils are very popular in India and are indispensable for the cuisine of the subcontinent. There are a number of different lentils that are used to prepare a number of delicious and nutritious curries and other savoury dishes in the Indian cuisine. Dal is a crucial part of lunch and dinner meals for scores of Indians around the world- vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The humble protein-rich food is akin to comfort food for many. But it's not the most interesting and delicious food out there for many others. Dals are quite versatile and can be ground to make a number of snacks as well. Another interesting way of cooking with dal is to use it in desserts.





Here are five lentil-based dessert recipes that are unique and simply toothsome:

1. Green Lentil (Moong Dal) Fudge Recipe





Did you think moong dal was boring? This green gram fudge recipe will make you believe otherwise and how! The recipe is easy to follow and contains commonly available ingredients including milk, jaggery, dried fruits and nuts, spices etc. What's more? It is free of refined-sugar and may even be consumed in controlled portions by diabetics.





2. Chana Dal Halwa Recipe





Halwa is one sweet that can make anything delicious. Chana dal halwa is just a variation of the moong dal halwa that is more popular than the former, but is as delicious.

Chana dal halwa (representational image)

3. Puran Poli Recipe





This delightful Maharashtrian sweet is basically a flatcake or a paratha-like dessert that is stuffed with a sweet dal mixture and slathered with ghee. The dal mixture is made using chana dal or split Bengal gram that is pressure cooked with sugar and water and then it is stuffed inside parathas made from refined or whole wheat flour.





4. Moong Dal Ki Barfi Recipe





Dal or lentils can also be turned into barfi- squidgy squares made from a variety of ingredients. This barfi is made from split and husked green gram that is ground coarsely and cooked with khoya. The dal and khoya mixture is then mixed with simple sugar syrup or chashni and then allowed to set, before being cut into squares.





5. Moong Dal Ka Halwa Recipe





The quintessential moong dal ka halwa is one that no one can resist. The rich, sumptuous and delicious halwa is made from ground green gram that is cooked in ghee and then mixed with milk, until it attains a thick consistency.





So the next time you have some dal lying around the house and are craving something sweet, all you have to do is get cooking!







