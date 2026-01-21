Homemade pickles are a lovely way to enjoy traditional flavours while keeping full control over quality and hygiene. Green chilli pickle and ginger pickle are especially popular because they add heat, tang, and freshness to everyday meals. Making them at home is quite simple as long as you use fresh ingredients and follow a few basic steps.





The right balance of oil, spices, and acidity is key. It not only affects the taste but also helps the pickle last longer. With a little care, you can prepare flavourful pickles that stay fresh for months. Here are six useful tips to help you make green chilli and ginger pickle at home without any trouble.





Also Read: 5 Simple Steps To Clean Cabbage Properly Every Time

Tips to Make Homemade Green Chilli and Ginger Pickle

1. Choose Fresh Ingredients

Pick firm, fresh green chillies and young ginger for the best flavour. Avoid soft, wrinkled, or damaged pieces as they spoil faster and affect the pickle's shelf life.

2. Clean and Dry Properly

Wash the chillies and ginger well to remove any dirt. Dry them completely before using. Even a small amount of moisture can cause the pickle to spoil.

3. Cut Uniformly

Slice the chillies and ginger into similar-sized pieces. Uniform cuts help the spices coat evenly and allow the pickling process to happen at the same pace.

4. Use Good-Quality Oil

Mustard oil works best for these pickles. Heat it until it reaches smoking point, then let it cool. This removes the raw smell and improves the flavour.

5. Balance the Spices

Use mustard seeds, fennel, turmeric, salt, and other spices in the right proportion. Balanced seasoning enhances the taste without overpowering the main ingredients.

6. Add Natural Preservatives

Lemon juice or vinegar helps extend the pickle's shelf life. They also add a natural tang that complements both chilli and ginger. Click here for the complete recipe





Also Read: This Mooli-Stuffed Jowar Paratha Is A Must-Try In Winter

Storage Tips

Store the pickle in a clean, dry glass jar.

Always use a dry spoon to remove the pickle.

Keep the jar in sunlight for a few days at the beginning to help it mature.

Close the lid tightly after every use.

Once matured, store the jar in a cool, dry place.

If you are planning to make green chilli and ginger pickle this time, keeping these simple tips in mind will help you achieve great results.