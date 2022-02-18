Pickles, also known as achar, have been a part of Indian cuisine for quite a while now. Most of us have grown up seeing our grandmothers making a variety of pickles with different food items and a range of desi masalas. Pickles not only tingle the taste buds but also help devour a zesty meal. But it's the effort that goes in the whole process of making pickles. It could be a really long process indeed. But there are some pickles that can be rustled up quickly. Celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared one such instant ginger chilli pickle for all the desi food lovers out there. You just need four ingredients to prepare this one.





In the caption, Pankaj mentioned, “Instant ginger chilli pickle - a quick 5-minute affair and ready to eat instantly.”





Ingredients:





1) Lemons - 5





2) Ginger - 100 grams





3) Green chillies - 10-12





4) Salt - 1 tablespoon





How to prepare the instant ginger chilli pickle?





1) First of all, take a lemon and cut it in half. Keep it aside. Now, take the mentioned amount of ginger and cut ginger into Juliennes (long thin strips).





2) Slit green chillies into halves. Now, take a bowl and put the chillies into it. Add the ginger pieces and squeeze the lime you cut at first. Put salt and mix it all well. Now, you can store it in a clean container if you want. However, your instant ginger chilli pickle is ready to savour.

Take a look:

Sometimes, we don't realise but most ingredients used regularly in Indian households carry medicinal properties. Did you know adrak ka ras and honey help deal with cold or common winter ailments? Yes, it works. And, chef Pankaj Bhadouria had shared a recipe of ginger, honey and lemon drops that works well for sore throat.





To make these, you need to extract some juice from ginger first. Keep it aside while simultaneously greasing a plate with a little bit of oil. Take a separate pan and heat about half a cup of sugar and keep stirring it until it melts fully. Switch off the flame once it's done. Now, add about 2 tablespoons of ginger juice, a similar amount of honey followed by lemon juice. Blend it all very well. Take the greased plate and pour the mixture in the form of drops at some distance from each other. After it solidifies, you get your ginger, honey and lemon drops.

Really, we can create some amazing things out of our household food items.