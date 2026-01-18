When you think of Indian cheese, paneer probably comes to mind. Maybe khoya if you're into sweets. But here's what most people don't know: India has a whole world of regional cheeses that have been around for centuries, quietly existing in specific pockets of the country. We're talking about cheeses with smoky flavours, stretchy textures, and some that are so hard they can last for decades. Yes, decades. These aren't your fancy imported cheeses with French names. These are homegrown, born out of necessity in mountain villages, Portuguese colonies, and Himalayan regions. They've survived because locals needed ways to preserve milk without refrigeration, to carry nutrition on long treks, or simply because the taste became part of their culture. Most of these cheeses aren't sitting in your neighbourhood supermarket. You'll find them in small hill stations, local markets, or through people who still make them the traditional way. So if you thought paneer was all India had to offer in the cheese department, get ready to be surprised.





1. Kalari: Kashmir's Mozzarella

Let's start with the cheese that's probably the most accessible of this lot. Kalari comes from Jammu and Kashmir, specifically from the Dogra community in Udhampur district. People often call it the "mozzarella of Kashmir" because of its stretchy, gooey texture. It's made from cow or buffalo milk (sometimes goat milk), and when you fry it, it gets this golden crispy exterior while staying soft and melted inside.

What it tastes like: Slightly salty with a mild, milky flavour. When fresh, it's soft and elastic. When fried, it develops a rich, almost buttery taste.

Where to use it:

Kalari Kulcha is the classic street food. The cheese is fried in its own fat, stuffed into kulcha with chutney

Make a kalari sandwich by placing fried kalari between bread slices with tamarind chutney

Fry it and eat it plain with salt and chilli powder

Use it in burgers as a patty replacement with coleslaw and tomatoes

Make kalari curry (called kalari da saloona) in a spiced yogurt gravy

Health benefits:

High in protein and calcium for bone strength

Contains healthy fats that keep you full longer

Rich in vitamin B12, good for nerve function

The fermentation process makes it easier to digest than regular milk

How to make it at home:

Heat 1 litre of full-fat milk until it's warm (not boiling). Add 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice and stir gently. The milk will start separating into curds and whey. Once separated, strain the curds through a muslin cloth. Squeeze out the excess whey with your hands. The curds should have a soft, creamy texture. Shape them into flat discs about half an inch thick. Let them dry for a couple of days in a cool place. Store in an airtight container. To cook, heat a pan, place the kalari disc, cover and cook until golden. Flip and repeat. Eat hot.

2. Chhurpi: The Cheese That Lasts 20 Years

This one's wild. Chhurpi is a traditional Himalayan cheese from Sikkim, Darjeeling, and parts of Nepal and Bhutan. It's made from yak milk (or cow milk), and it comes in two varieties: soft and hard. The soft version is like ricotta, creamy and slightly tangy. The hard version? That's considered one of the hardest cheeses in the world. People chew on it for hours like gum. And if stored properly in yak skin bags, it can last up to 20 years. Twenty. Years.





What it tastes like: The soft version is mild, slightly sour, and creamy. The hard version is intense, smoky, and nutty with a strong fermented flavour.

Where to use it:

Soft chhurpi works great in momos as filling

Add it to soups and stews for creaminess

Use it in traditional Sikkimese vegetable curries

Hard chhurpi is eaten as a snack, especially by trekkers

It's also become popular as a natural dog chew (yes, really)

Health benefits:

Packed with protein, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids

Rich in antioxidants that support immunity

Low in lactose since most is removed during processing, making it easier on sensitive stomachs

The fermentation adds probiotics for gut health

High energy content, perfect for cold mountain weather

How to make soft chhurpi:

Heat buttermilk or curd until it starts boiling. You'll see solid curds separating from the liquid. Strain through a muslin cloth and hang it to drain excess whey. The white mass left is soft chhurpi. You can add a pinch of salt or let it ferment a bit for tanginess. To make hard chhurpi, wrap the soft cheese in jute cloth and press it hard to remove all water. Cut into small cubes. Smoke over a fire or dry in the sun for several days until rock hard.

3. Bandel: The Portuguese Legacy

Bandel cheese has a fascinating history. It came from a Portuguese colony in Bengal (also called Bandel) back in the 17th century. The Portuguese brought their cheese-making techniques, and even after they left, the tradition stuck. This cheese is semi-soft, crumbly, and has a distinct smoky flavour. It's salted heavily, which helped it last longer in Bengal's humid climate without refrigeration.





What it tastes like: Dry, crumbly texture like feta, but with a strong smoky, salty punch. Very aromatic and intense.

Where to use it:

Crumble it over salads for a smoky kick

Sprinkle on pasta or risotto instead of parmesan

Eat it on crackers as a bar snack

The plain (non-smoked) version can be eaten on its own

Soak it overnight to soften, then use it in dishes

Health benefits:

High protein content supports muscle repair

Rich in calcium for bone health

The smoking process adds unique antioxidants

Can be stored without refrigeration for long periods

Fermentation makes it probiotic-rich

How to make it:

Heat 1 litre of full-fat milk. Add 3-4 tablespoons of lemon juice to separate the curds. Strain through a muslin cloth. Press the curds firmly to remove excess whey until you get a dry, crumbly texture. Mould it into small balls or flat discs. Add plenty of salt. Place in small baskets made of leaves or bamboo. Smoke over a wood fire for several hours for the brown, smoked version. For the plain version, skip smoking and just dry it. Store in a cool place. The cheese gets better with time.





4. Kalimpong Cheese: The Indian Gouda

This one started with a parish priest from Sikkim named Brother Abraham who began making Gouda-style cheese in the Kalimpong hills of West Bengal. It became so popular that Amul eventually took over production (those Amul Gouda balls you see in supermarkets? That's Kalimpong cheese). But you can still find authentic versions made by small dairies in Kalimpong.





What it tastes like: Mild, creamy, slightly tangy with a pale yellow colour. It's softer than European Gouda but has that same gentle, buttery quality.

Where to use it:

Melts beautifully on pizzas and in pasta

Perfect for cheese toast and grilled sandwiches

Use it in baked dishes like gratins

Pairs well with wine and crackers

Great in modern Indian fusion dishes

Health benefits:

High in protein and calcium

Contains vitamin K2, good for heart and bone health

Easier to digest than aged hard cheeses

Good source of phosphorus for teeth and bones

Contains beneficial bacteria from fermentation

How to make it:

This one's more complex and needs rennet tablets, which you can buy online. Heat 2 litres of full-fat milk to 32°C. Add a quarter rennet tablet dissolved in water. Stir gently and let it sit for 30-40 minutes until it forms a firm curd. Cut the curd into small cubes. Heat slowly to 38°C while stirring gently. Drain the whey and press the curds into a mould. Add salt to taste. Press with weight for 6-8 hours. Remove from mould and let it age in a cool place for at least 2 weeks, flipping daily. The longer it ages, the stronger the flavour.

5. Topli Na Paneer: The Parsi Special

This is Mumbai's hidden cheese treasure. Topli na paneer is a Parsi version of paneer, but richer, creamier, and with a stronger flavour than regular paneer. It's traditionally served at Parsi weddings and special occasions. The name comes from "topli," the basket it's moulded in. Unlike regular paneer, this uses rennet (not just lemon juice), which gives it a more cheese-like texture.





What it tastes like: Creamy, slightly salty, with a velvety melt-in-your-mouth texture. Much softer than regular paneer but firmer than ricotta.

Where to use it:

Serve it as a starter at parties with crackers

Eat it plain with a drizzle of olive oil and herbs

Use in salads for a creamy element

Pair with kebabs and curries

Make paneer tikka with it for extra creaminess

Health benefits:

Very high in protein

Rich in calcium and phosphorus

Contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which may help with weight management

Good source of vitamin B12

The fresh milk used makes it nutrient-dense

How to make it:

Heat 2 litres of fresh full-cream milk to about 85°C. Add half a rennet tablet dissolved in warm water. Stir gently and let it sit for 40-50 minutes until it sets. The curd will be soft and wobbly. Gently cut into the curd and drain the whey. Transfer the soft curds into a basket or topli lined with muslin cloth. Add a pinch of salt. Let it drain naturally for 2-3 hours. Don't press too hard or it will become dry. The cheese should remain soft and creamy. Refrigerate and consume within 2-3 days for best taste.

6. Qudam: Kashmir's Rare Gem

This is probably the hardest cheese on this list to find. Qudam is made exclusively in traditional Gujjar households in Kashmir. It's not available in shops. If you want it, you need to know someone who makes it. It has a crumbly texture, mild flavour, and can last for months without refrigeration.





What it tastes like: Sharp, slightly sour, with a crumbly feta-like texture. The flavour is clean and tangy with a hint of the mountain pastures where the milk comes from.

Where to use it:

Pairs perfectly with rice dishes

Use it in gravies and curries

Crumble over Kashmiri breads

Eat with traditional Kashmiri meals

Mix into vegetable dishes for added protein

Health benefits:

Long shelf life means it retains nutrients well

High protein content

Rich in calcium and vitamin D

The fermentation process adds beneficial bacteria

Made from grass-fed milk, which is higher in omega-3s

How to make it:

This recipe is closely guarded by Gujjar families, but the basic method involves heating full-fat milk and curdling it with a souring agent. The curds are then pressed heavily to remove all moisture. Salt is added generously. The cheese is shaped and left to dry in the cool mountain air for several days. The low temperature and strong sun of the Himalayas help create its unique texture and flavour. It's then stored in cool, dry conditions where it can last for months.





Where to Find These Cheeses

Most of these aren't sitting in your regular grocery store. Here's where to look:

Kalari: Online from Himalayan Cheese or visit Jammu directly

Chhurpi: Organic markets in Gangtok, Sikkim, or online speciality stores

Bandel: Old J Johnson's store in New Market, Kolkata

Kalimpong: Amul Gouda balls in supermarkets (mass-produced version) or speciality shops in Kalimpong

Topli Na Paneer: Made on order by private caterers in Mumbai, especially for Parsi events

Qudam: Not commercially available, only through Gujjar households in Kashmir

These six cheeses prove that India's cheese story goes way beyond paneer. Each one carries history, whether it's Portuguese influence in Bengal, Tibetan traditions in the Himalayas, or Dogra ingenuity in Kashmir. They were born out of necessity: how do you preserve milk when there's no fridge? How do you carry nutrition on a week-long trek? How do you make food last through harsh winters? The answers became traditions. Some of these cheeses are hard to find. Some require specific knowledge to make properly. But that's exactly what makes them special. They haven't been commercialised to death. They haven't been mass-produced and stripped of character. They still taste like the places they come from.