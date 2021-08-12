As per health experts, monsoon season is a flu season. It is the season when you are at a much higher risk to catch a cold and suffer from cough problems. While these minor problems don't last long, it really isn't the best feeling to be walking around with a sore throat, even if it's just for a day. Sure we can rely on cough syrups and medicines once we've caught the flu, but why even get to that point? Say, won't you like it much better if you were already prepared to save yourself from cough and cold and didn't have to run to the chemist every other week? You would, wouldn't you?





Now if you are left thinking about how you can do just that, there are a number of trusted age-old home remedies that can be put to test. The best part is that these home remedies are easy and quick to make, just drink one of these kadhas or pop a homemade cough drop a couple of times in the week and the flu season can't get to you at all.

5 Home Remedies For Cough :

1. Tulsi haldi kadha :

Both Tulsi and Haldi are known worldwide for their numerous benefits like being immunity-boosting, being an anti-oxidant and helping with inflammation. Add honey for sweetness, make this kadha in 5 minutes and sip away all the monsoon blues. Rupali Dutta, a clinical nutritionist, suggests that tulsi and honey are great remedies for dry and itchy throat, especially for kids. Want to try this kadha? Read the recipe here.

Tulsi is good for both your mental and physical health

2. Ginger-honey cough drops :

Ginger and honey are some of the trusted age-old solutions for our cough problems. Make these cough drops and store them for a much longer time so you can treat your problems even if you don't have one of these ingredients in your hand. Dr Balwant Mardia from 2S Wellness centre, Jodhpur says that home remedies made of ginger, black pepper etc. act as anti-bacterial or anti-viral remedies that helps us with relief from throat itching, nose blockage and helps us to breathe better as well. Want to try these cough drops? Read the detailed recipe here.

3. Turmeric masala milk :

Often even called liquid gold, its benefits are no less golden than the colour of the drink itself. Turmeric is considered a major immunity booster and anti-inflammatory product. The powdered cinnamon and black pepper give it just the edge needed to soother your irritated windpipe. Dr. BN Sinha, an Ayurvedic expert suggests that you should drink a glass of milk with 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric twice daily to clear your throat, you may eve add garlic to the blend for stubborn cough. Learn how to make this turmeric masala milk, click here for the recipe.

Haldi has a lit of benefits that it is used worldwide for Haldi has a lit of benefits that it is used worldwide for

4. Ginger and Mulethi chai :

Ginger is considered to prevent stress and fight off chronic illnesses while mulethi is an immunity booster and a trusted remedy for cough and cold. The comforting flavours of the tea sure do come in handy when trying to treat cough and cold. Dr. Ashutosh Gutam, another Ayurvedic expert further stresses on the benefits of mulethi and says it really helps even if you put mulethi between your teeth and keep chewing it, this Ayurvedic herb is used to treat respiratory and digestive disorders too. For the recipe of ginger mulethi tea, click here.

5. Honey Lemon Ginger tea:

This drink is made with lemon which is known for its immunity-boosting purposes, with the added soothing warmth of honey and flavours of ginger, we are sure you won't mind having it every single day. Rupali Dutta, a clinical nutritionist says - 'Lemons are an important source of Vitamin C. According to National Institute of Nutrition, our body requires 40 mg of Vitamin C every day. Vitamin C is great for immunity and essential for healthy collagen formation-framework of our skin and bones.' Well, what better way to fill up on the Vitamin C requirement then to sip this lemon ginger tea every morning? Try making it, read the full recipe here.

It is essential to add more ingredients with Vitamin C in our diet

There you go; 5 quick and easy home remedies that you may follow to ward off the flu this monsoon. Although it is always advisable to consult your doctor before you add anything new to your diet.











