Monsoon is upon us and the excessive rainfall has disrupted the everyday lives of the locals of different regions across India. So much so that various state administrations are issuing 'stay-at-home' and 'work-from-home' notices for public awareness. This means it's time to stock up your pantry with daily essentials to avoid stepping out of the house as much as possible. Getting overwhelmed while making the list? Don't you worry! As always, we have got your back. We have got you a list of essential kitchen and cooking ingredients that every Indian must have at home for daily food preparations. However, we suggest avoiding over-stashing your kitchen to prevent food wastage. Read on.





Planning To Stash Your Pantry This Monsoon? Here're 7 Cooking Essentials You Must Have:

1. Pulses And Lentils:

Dal, rajma, lobia and more, we suggest having some extra packets of these everyday pulses and lentils to prepare a wide range of recipes at home. The best part is that these ingredients are packed with almost every essential nutrient and can be used to make both snacks and a complete meal.

2. Rice And Atta:

In India, rice and roti are staples for all. So, we suggest buying raw rice and atta in bulk and keeping them in stock for emergency purposes. However, we suggest avoiding getting things in excess, especially during the monsoon season. Wonder why? It is because the excess moisture during the season makes raw rice and atta the breeding ground for pests and germs, spoiling the food completely.

3. Potatoes And Onions:

While we do not support buying fresh vegetables in excess amount, you can always keep some basic essentials at home. Take potatoes and onions for instance. These two ingredients can help you cook a wide range of sabzis for your daily meals.

4. Eggs:

Eggs are man's best friend. An egg or two can help you prepare a range of dishes for different types of hunger. Eggs are packed with essential nutrients as well. So we suggest getting at least one crate of eggs and stashing them in your pantry for whenever you need them.

5. Biscuits And Dry Snacks:

Biscuits, murmura, sev and other dry snacks always come to your rescue during those odd hours of the day. They are light, easy to eat and fullfilling enough to keep going for an hour or two. You can also pair these dry snacks with your evening tea, while enjoying the pitter-patter on the window panes.

6. Ginger-Garlic Paste And Spices:

Never run out of the essential spices. They can be of great use while preparing different recipes. Some of the must-have masalas and pastes in your kitchen include ginger-garlic paste, jeera powder, dhania powder, whole cumin, red chilli, and garam masala, along with salt and sugar.

7. Curd And Milk Powder:

Are you someone who can't imagine having chai without milk? If you answered yes, then dear reader, we suggest keeping a packet of milk powder at home. You never know, excess rainfall may anytime disrupt your everyday milk packet supply! Alongside, keep a container of curd in store to have it in different forms to prevent gut-related problems during the monsoon.





Other essentials, you must keep handy during the monsoon are ready-to-eat meals, ghee and oils, dry fruits and nuts.





Here's A Quick Tip To Keep Food Safe For Long During Monsoon:

As mentioned, excess moisture in the air often leads to food spoilage during monsoon. This is why, one must take extra care of both the cooked and uncooked foods to keep them safe and fresh for long. While a basic search on the internet will bring forth a list of storage options, here we have a tried and tested hack for you.





All you need to do is, invest in airtight containers and store your foods in them in a cool and dry place. Click here for other such tricks to avoid food spoilage during monsoon season.