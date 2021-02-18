7 Genius Ways You Can Use Leftover Dosa Batter You Probably Didn't Know Till Now

Neha Grover | Updated: February 18, 2021 18:40 IST
You may not realise it but your mothers start preparing for food much before time. What you notice is the last leg of cooking time spent to prepare and present the final meal. When preparing for south Indian meal, we all pre-make the dosa batter in advance before actually cooking it on the pan. That's why, many times some part of the dosa batter is left unused and we don't really know what to do with it. If this happens in your home also, you can use these tips or pass these on to your mother to avoid wastage of the precious dosa batter which was made with some effort.
Here are some easy recipes you can make with leftover dosa batter that will turn out to be as tasty as the dosa you had in your last meal.
You can use the same batter to make the dosa wrap and fill it with chocolate or fruits with honey to have it for dessert. The whole batter will be used for your complete meal.
Use the batter to make yummy breakfast treat the next morning. Add onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves and other veggies and spices of your choice to the dosa batter. Add some sooji to thicken it, if required. Grease your toaster plates and pour the batter to make mouthwatering morning toasts.
Too-much dosa batter is never too much. Use leftover dosa batter to make other interesting recipes.
