Healthy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Mixed Veg Appes For A Wholesome Meal

If you are asked to name a few light and comforting breakfast dishes, dosas, idlis and uthappams will surely be among the top ten options on the list. These South Indian dishes strike a perfect balance between health and taste, making them popular breakfast options across India. Another such dish is appe. Traditionally made with left-over dosa or idli batter, these flavourful, spongy cake-like snacks are mostly served during breakfast or along with evening chai. They are also known as paniyaram, paddu, guliappa, yeriyappa, gundponglu etc in different parts of South India.





Here we bring you an appe recipe, which will take the health game a step ahead with inclusion of some healthy vegetables to it. All you need to do is, add the veggies to the left-over idli or dosa batter and prepare dish. However, if you do not have the batter, yet feel like having these delectable appes, here's an easy way out!





In this recipe, we prepared an instant batter with semolina/sooji/rava and yogurt, making the dish yet more nutritious.

Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Mixed Veg Appe:

Ingredients:

Semolina/sooji/rava- 1 cup





Curd (dahi)- as much you need to make the batter





Onion- 1 (medium sized- chopped)





Tomato- 1 (deseeded and chopped)





Carrot- 1/3rd cup (small dice)





Beans- 1/3rd cup (finely chopped)





Capsicum- 1/3rd cup (finely chopped)





Green chilli- 2 (chopped)





Fresh coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon (chopped)





Curry leaves- 2 teaspoons





Ginger- 1-2 teaspoons (grated)





Salt- to paste





Black pepper- 1-2 teaspoons





Oil/ghee- 1-2 tablespoon





Baking soda- 1 pinch





Method:

Take the rava in a mixing bowl and add dahi to it. Mix it into a nice dosa-like batter.





Add all the vegetables, baking soda, salt and black pepper to it and give a good mix. At this point, if you feel the consistency of the batter is very thick, add some water to balance it out.





Close the lid and let it rest for 15 minutes.





Now, heat the appe pan and grease some oil/ghee on it.





Pour 1-2 tablespoon of batter in each of the apppe moulds and cover the lid of the pan. Let the appes cook on medium flame.





Once the base turns nice golden brown in colour, brush some oil/ghee on top of the appes and flip it over. Cook the other side likewise.





The healthy mixed veg appes are ready to be served.





Enjoy them hot with coconut chutney and peanut-tomato chutney. Enjoy your meal!













