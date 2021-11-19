Much has been spoken about the food culture of Mumbai. The spicy vada pav, missal pav, pav bhaji and more, the city offers an extensive range of yummy delicacies to indulge in. Besides these spicy street-style delights, we also find the old and classic Irani cafés with fresh and yummy buns, mutton cutlet and more. The ones who explored the food culture of Mumbai have surely relished the delicious Irani chai. But did you know, within three hours from Mumbai there's another city that celebrates Irani chai to the fullest? Yes, you read that right! We are talking about Pune. And to be precise and to the point, Irani chai and bun maska are deemed to be the breakfast classics in Pune. In fact, breakfast in Pune doesn't seem complete without including Irani chai and bun maska.





If you visit Pune, you will find cafés at every nook and corner serving the classic combo - thick and thick Irani chai with butter laden bun - from early 6am in the morning. While bun maska is classic bun with maska (butter) on it, here you will find different variations to this conventional recipe. Some cafes offer grilled bun maska, while some offer bun maska with homemade jelly on it. Each of these variations is super delicious, but if you ask us, the classic one tugs at our heartstrings. The ones who stayed (or stay) in Pune can surely relate to what we said!

Bun Maska is a sweet tea time snack

How To Make Pune's Popular Bun Maska At Home | Bun Maska Recipe:

Considering this, we bring the classic bun maska recipe that will remind of you of your Pune days. And the ones who are trying it for the first time, should surely give it a try. All you need to do is take a fruit bun, cut it into two halves. Heat butter on pan and toast the two halves (both sides). Then take some more butter in a bowl and add creame to it. Mix the two together. And spread it on the two halves of the bun. Close it and serve with Irani chai.





Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.





How To Make Irani Chai | Parsi Chai Recipe:

We just can't imagine having bun maska without Irani chai. So here we have a special Parsi/Irani chai (choi) that will impress every chai lover out there. This recipe has been shared by actress Delnaaz Irani. And while sharing the recipe on her Instagram handle, Delnaaz mentioned that her chai is the "talk of the town" and it is one thing she's "proud of". "My friends come here for my evening and morning chai," she added.





Click here to watch the video of Irani chai recipe.





Try this delicious breakfast combo and let us know how you liked it!