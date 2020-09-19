7 Interesting Cocktail Recipes From Virginia To Make A Lasting Impression On Your Guests

Stephanie Kenney | Updated: September 19, 2020 16:15 IST
Here in Virginia, we take pride in our hand-crafted spirits. We're also the birthplace of American Spirits with the first batch of whiskey distilled right here in 1620. We now have over 70 distilleries making some of the finest whiskey, bourbon, vodka, moonshine and liqueurs in the United States. Don't believe us? Give them a try. Here are seven recipes of Virginia-special cocktails from our soul to yours. Enjoy and drink responsibly.
Whether you've just returned from a fox hunt or are just looking to unwind after a long day, you'll definitely enjoy this classic, courtesy of Tarnished Truth.
Combine bourbon, grapefruit juice and simple syrup in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain with Hawthorne strainer into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with French tarragon.
Cousin to the Moscow Mule, this refreshing cocktail is perfect on warm summer nights. If ginger beer is too spicy for you, we recommend giving locally-produced Northern Neck Ginger Ale a try instead!
Build in the glass with ice. Top with ginger beer and a squeeze of lime. Garnish with a lime slice.
For those who like the sweeter things in life, A. Smith Bowman Distillery's twist on an old fashioned bourbon is a combination of smooth and delicious flavours that'll have you making another... and another.
Combine bourbon, maple syrup and bitters. Stir until maple syrup is dissolved. Add ice. Garnish with orange peel.
Also Read: DIY Drinks: How To Make Green Apple Martini At Home (Recipe Video Inside)
One summer cocktail that's loved all year round, this Ragged Branch specialty gives an island cocktail a bourbon kick. They say it's like relaxing on a beach in the mountains.
Add all the ingredients into a shaker and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple leaf and blueberry, if desired.
The folks at Cirrus Vodka are serious about their vodka, and the crisp Cucumber Cruiser is evidence of that. Muddle in a mint leaf or two for something extra refreshment in the warmer months.
Muddle, then shake with ice. Add a splash of soda and serve over ice. Garnish with thinly sliced cucumber wheels.
We've seen some crazy Bloody Marys here in Virginia, but for those looking to master the basics, Blue Sky Distillery has a simple (but delicious) take on this brunch staple.
Combine vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish sauce, Tabasco sauce, salt and pepper into a stirring glass. Mix and pour over ice. Garnish with celery and olives if desired.
Trying to impress some friends at your next cocktail party? Our friends over at Boar Creek have put an Appalachian twist on this big-city classic that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Combine in stirring glass, mix and pour. Garnish with orange peel and luxardo cherry.
Comments