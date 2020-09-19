7 Interesting Cocktail Recipes From Virginia To Make A Lasting Impression On Your Guests

You must give these cocktails a try

Highlights Virginia has 70 distilleries making some of the finest alcohols

Here are seven recipes of Virginia-special cocktails

Enjoy and drink responsibly

Here in Virginia, we take pride in our hand-crafted spirits. We're also the birthplace of American Spirits with the first batch of whiskey distilled right here in 1620. We now have over 70 distilleries making some of the finest whiskey, bourbon, vodka, moonshine and liqueurs in the United States. Don't believe us? Give them a try. Here are seven recipes of Virginia-special cocktails from our soul to yours. Enjoy and drink responsibly.





The Huntsman:

Whether you've just returned from a fox hunt or are just looking to unwind after a long day, you'll definitely enjoy this classic, courtesy of Tarnished Truth.





2 oz Tarnished Truth 9-Year Bourbon

3/4 oz Grapefruit Juice

3/4 oz Honey Simple Syrup

French Tarragon

Combine bourbon, grapefruit juice and simple syrup in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain with Hawthorne strainer into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with French tarragon.





Horse's Neck:

Cousin to the Moscow Mule, this refreshing cocktail is perfect on warm summer nights. If ginger beer is too spicy for you, we recommend giving locally-produced Northern Neck Ginger Ale a try instead!





1.5 oz Ironclad Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

Ginger beer

3 dashes of Angosture bitters or Fee Brothers Black Walnut bitters

Fresh lime

Build in the glass with ice. Top with ginger beer and a squeeze of lime. Garnish with a lime slice.

Maple Old-Fashioned:

For those who like the sweeter things in life, A. Smith Bowman Distillery's twist on an old fashioned bourbon is a combination of smooth and delicious flavours that'll have you making another... and another.





2 oz Bowman Brothers Bourbon

1/4 oz Maple Syrup

4 Dashes of Peychaud's Bitters

Orange Peel

Combine bourbon, maple syrup and bitters. Stir until maple syrup is dissolved. Add ice. Garnish with orange peel.





Also Read: DIY Drinks: How To Make Green Apple Martini At Home (Recipe Video Inside)





Blue Ridge Punch:

One summer cocktail that's loved all year round, this Ragged Branch specialty gives an island cocktail a bourbon kick. They say it's like relaxing on a beach in the mountains.





2 oz Ragged Branch Wheated Bourbon

1 oz Pineapple Gomme

1/4 oz Campari

1 oz Fresh Lime juice

Pineapple leaf

Blueberries

Add all the ingredients into a shaker and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple leaf and blueberry, if desired.





Cirrus Cucumber Cruiser:

The folks at Cirrus Vodka are serious about their vodka, and the crisp Cucumber Cruiser is evidence of that. Muddle in a mint leaf or two for something extra refreshment in the warmer months.





2 oz Cirrus Vodka

1 lime, squeezed

Juice of 2 cucumber wheels, blended with water and strained

1 oz agave nectar

Muddle, then shake with ice. Add a splash of soda and serve over ice. Garnish with thinly sliced cucumber wheels.





Bloody Mary

We've seen some crazy Bloody Marys here in Virginia, but for those looking to master the basics, Blue Sky Distillery has a simple (but delicious) take on this brunch staple.





1. 5 oz Blue Sky Dog Star Vodka

2 oz tomato juice

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

3/4 tsp horseradish sauce

3 dashes of Tabasco sauce

1 pinch of salt

1 dash of freshly ground pepper

Celery

Olives

Combine vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish sauce, Tabasco sauce, salt and pepper into a stirring glass. Mix and pour over ice. Garnish with celery and olives if desired.





Applachian Manhattan

Trying to impress some friends at your next cocktail party? Our friends over at Boar Creek have put an Appalachian twist on this big-city classic that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.





2 oz Boar Creek Whiskey

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

3-4 Dashes of Bitters

Orange peel

Luxardo Cherry

Combine in stirring glass, mix and pour. Garnish with orange peel and luxardo cherry.







