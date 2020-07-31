'East India Company' - Chidiyaghar Restaurant Reveals Their Special Coconut Water Cocktail Recipe (Video Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: July 31, 2020 17:26 IST
Are you a gin-and-tonic fanatic? If yes, then we have a surprise for you! There's no denying the fact that gin-and-tonic, with a dash of lime, is unmatchable. The two comes together to offer an exotic aroma, refreshing taste and the right amount of buzz to relax you after a long tiring day. This evergreen combination makes this cocktail a popular choice among light drinkers, especially as a post-dinner option. But adding some extra ingredients (read: flavourings) can also make gin-and-tonic a perfect drink to welcome your guests with. You ask us, how? This special East Indian Company cocktail recipe by Chidiyaghar Restaurant spills the beans for you!
Also Read: DIY Drinks: How To Make Green Apple Martini At Home (Recipe Video Inside)
This restaurant-style East Indian Company cocktail punch gives a quirky spin to the quintessential gin-and-tonic, with inclusion of coconut water and some tri-coloured bell peppers to it. So, try this recipe today and call a perfect end to the week. Cheers!
Also Read: This Watermelon Cocktail Is Perfect To Unwind With During The Weekend; Find Recipe Inside
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ready In: 5 minutes
Type Of Glass: Martini
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
30 ml gin
30 ml coconut water
10 ml lime juice
60 ml tonic
Slices of bell pepper (Yellow, Red, Green)
Ice cubes
Direction:
1. In a glass, add slices of bell peppers.
2. Pour some lemon juice in the glass.
3. Then, pour coconut water into it.
4. Add gin to the mix.
5. Crush everything well together, to extract the bell pepper juices.
6. Add some ice cubes to it.
7. Add the contents in a shaker and shake well.
8. In the serving glass, add some ice cubes and pour the contents of the shaker into it.
9. Pour tonic water into the glass.
10. Garnish it with thin slices of bell peppers.
11. Serve chilled.
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.