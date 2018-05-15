SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • 5 Of The Best Rum Cocktails For Your Next House Party

5 Of The Best Rum Cocktails For Your Next House Party

   |  Updated: May 15, 2018 16:31 IST

Google Plus Reddit
5 Of The Best Rum Cocktails For Your Next House Party
Highlights
  • Put away your cocktail maker sets as we give you awesome rum cocktails
  • Break the monotony of having beer or wine every time
  • Try these simple, inexpensive and quick-to-make rum cocktails
Put away your cocktail maker sets and take a rain check on the round of expensive shots at a fancy pub, as we give you some awesome rum cocktails that will surely jazz up your house parties. Whether you want to impress your friends and be the star of the evening or just want to break the monotony of having beer or wine every time, take your pick from these rum cocktails that are not just simple and inexpensive, but also quite easy and quick-to-make.



1. Nevada Cocktail

This tangy fruity cocktail comes as a fantastic sipper for the hot days of summer. A perfect mix of dark rum, fresh lime and grape juice, and a dash of sugar will give you a high-class cocktail.

Ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup dark rum
  • 1/2 cup grapefruit juice
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons superfine sugar
Method:
  1. Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.
  2. Shake well.
  3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
 
 2. Grand Rum Toddy

The grand rum toddy gives you the best of both worlds - the exotic mix of herbs, honey and lemon with whisky of hot toddy and the bitter-sweet taste of rum. It's warm and comforting, just what you need on a cold winter day.

Ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup of rum
  • 1/4 cup of orange liqueur
  • 1 tablespoon of lime juice
  • 1 cup of hot water 
  • Lime wedge
Method:
  1. Take one transparent cup (preferably an Irish glass cup) and pour the liquors and lime juice.
  2. Top with hot water and stir.
  3. Garnish with a lime wedge.
  (Also Read: 10 Amazing Summer Beverages You Must Drink To Beat The Heat!)
 


3. El Presidente

A quick and easy tropical cocktail, el Presidente is a perfect drink for your beach/pool parties. It has a fruity flavour with a little sweetness, and looks quite fancy!

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup of rum
  • 1 tablespoon of fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon of pineapple juice
  • Dash of grenadine
  
Method:
  1. Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake the mixture well.
  3. Now, strain into a chilled cocktail glass and serve.
 
 

4. Belladonna

Looking for an extra-large, refreshing, and fruity rum drink? Try belladonna! An interesting mix of 5 common ingredients, all poured in equal amounts, that give you that extra punch to your cocktail.

Ingredients:
  • 1/4 cup dark rum
  • 1/4 cup light rum
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup cranberry juice
  • 1/4 cup pineapple juice

Method:
  1. Pour all the liquids into your cocktail shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake  the mixture well.
  3. Strain into a collins glass (tall glass) filled with fresh ice and serve.
 
 
5. Gombo

If you are bored of the regular rum and cola drink, then try Gombo and relish its refreshing sweet and tangy flavour. If you are a screwdriver (vodka and orange juice cocktail) fan, then you will surely love this drink.

CommentsIngredients:
  • 1 cup of spiced rum
  • 1.5 cup of orange juice
  • 3 cups of lemon soda drink

Method:
  1. Pour all the liquids in a highball glass filled with crushed ice.
  2. Stir well and serve.
 

Now, you have the best and easiest rum cocktails to make. Go and have a rockin’ party!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  RumCocktailCocktail Recipes
10 Interesting Ice Cream, Kulfi and Popsicle Flavours to Explore in Delhi-NCR
10 Interesting Ice Cream, Kulfi and Popsicle Flavours to Explore in Delhi-NCR
Green Chilli Seed Benefits: Here's Why You Should Add Spice To Your Food
Green Chilli Seed Benefits: Here's Why You Should Add Spice To Your Food

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 