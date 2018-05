5 Of The Best Rum Cocktails For Your Next House Party

Highlights Put away your cocktail maker sets as we give you awesome rum cocktails

Break the monotony of having beer or wine every time

Try these simple, inexpensive and quick-to-make rum cocktails

1/2 cup dark rum

1/2 cup grapefruit juice

1/4 cup lime juice

2 teaspoons superfine sugar

Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Shake well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

1/2 cup of rum

1/4 cup of orange liqueur

1 tablespoon of lime juice

1 cup of hot water

Lime wedge

Take one transparent cup (preferably an Irish glass cup) and pour the liquors and lime juice. Top with hot water and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.

1 cup of rum

1 tablespoon of fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon of pineapple juice

Dash of grenadine

Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake the mixture well. Now, strain into a chilled cocktail glass and serve.

1/4 cup dark rum

1/4 cup light rum

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup cranberry juice

1/4 cup pineapple juice

Pour all the liquids into your cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake the mixture well. Strain into a collins glass (tall glass) filled with fresh ice and serve.

1 cup of spiced rum

1.5 cup of orange juice

3 cups of lemon soda drink

Pour all the liquids in a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Stir well and serve.

This tangy fruity cocktail comes as a fantastic sipper for the hot days of summer . A perfect mix of dark rum, fresh lime and grape juice, and a dash of sugar will give you a high-class cocktail.The grand rum toddy gives you the best of both worlds - the exotic mix of herbs, honey and lemon with whisky of hot toddy and the bitter-sweet taste of rum. It's warm and comforting, just what you need on a cold winter day.(Also Read: 10 Amazing Summer Beverages You Must Drink To Beat The Heat! A quick and easy tropical cocktail, el Presidente is a perfect drink for your beach/pool parties . It has a fruity flavour with a little sweetness, and looks quite fancy!Looking for an extra-large, refreshing, and fruity rum drink? Try belladonna! An interesting mix of 5 common ingredients, all poured in equal amounts, that give you that extra punch to your cocktail.If you are bored of the regular rum and cola drink, then try Gombo and relish its refreshing sweet and tangy flavour. If you are a screwdriver (vodka and orange juice cocktail) fan, then you will surely love this drink.Now, you have the best and easiest rum cocktails to make. Go and have a rockin’ party!