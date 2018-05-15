5 Of The Best Rum Cocktails For Your Next House Party

Put away your cocktail maker sets as we give you awesome rum cocktails
Break the monotony of having beer or wine every time
Try these simple, inexpensive and quick-to-make rum cocktails
Put away your cocktail maker sets and take a rain check on the round of expensive shots at a fancy pub, as we give you some awesome rum cocktails that will surely jazz up your house parties. Whether you want to impress your friends and be the star of the evening or just want to break the monotony of having beer or wine every time, take your pick from these rum cocktails that are not just simple and inexpensive, but also quite easy and quick-to-make.
The grand rum toddy gives you the best of both worlds - the exotic mix of herbs, honey and lemon with whisky of hot toddy and the bitter-sweet taste of rum. It's warm and comforting, just what you need on a cold winter day.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup of rum
1/4 cup of orange liqueur
1 tablespoon of lime juice
1 cup of hot water
Lime wedge
Method:
Take one transparent cup (preferably an Irish glass cup) and pour the liquors and lime juice.
If you are bored of the regular rum and cola drink, then try Gombo and relish its refreshing sweet and tangy flavour. If you are a screwdriver (vodka and orange juice cocktail) fan, then you will surely love this drink.