Korean culture has made a significant mark in India. The credit goes to the popularity of K-pop idols and K-dramas. But beyond entertainment, both nations share certain similarities, especially in their rich culinary traditions. Indian and South Korean cuisines have a profound appreciation for spicy food. Their dishes often incorporate a lot of pepper and fermented ingredients to enhance the flavours. Foodies wishing to know more must watch this particular video, posted by a South Korean-based digital creator on Instagram. The clip comes with a text layout that reads, “Similar Food between India and South Korea.”





The creator, Jiwon Park, has drawn parallels between several distinct items. The first one is the beloved and fragrant Indian rice dish, biryani. It is actually similar to Korean Bokkeumbap. While biryani is layered with spices, meat, or vegetables, bokumbap is a type of fried rice made with kimchi, vegetables and proteins. Pickles, aka achar, are reminiscent of kimchi in a way. This Korean side dish is prepared from fermented vegetables and a medley of spices. Next on the list is the staple Indian breakfast, aloo paratha. But in Korea, there's a delicacy called gamjajeon – a potato pancake made by pan-frying grated potatoes. Both are soft and fulfilling.

Indians love Maggi noodles - they are quick and easy to prepare. Similarly, Ramyeon is Korea's instant noodle dish. They have a spicy broth and are garnished with a variety of toppings. The fifth item in discussion is crispy pakodas, aka fritters, often savoured with a cup of tea in India. Koreans relish YachaeTuigim, which are deep-fried vegetable fritters. Meanwhile, the Korean doppleganger for khichdi is juk – a type of rice porridge, typically made by simmering rice in water. Additionally, similar to samosas, Korean people have Tuigimmandu, aka meat or vegetable-filled deep-fried dumplings.

Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





“Happy to know,” admitted a user.





“Actually, samosa is not an Indian food, but it's mostly eaten in India,” corrected another.





“Everything might be similar, but not biryani,” noted a biryani-lover.





“Actually, South Indian foods, especially Tamil foods, are more similar to Korean foods,” opined one person.





“KIMCHI IS ACHAAR????? Now I wanna have it even more,” read a sweet remark.





What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.