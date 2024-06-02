While Bengaluru's traditional F&B hotspots continue to see new launches, the city's restaurant and bar scene has gone well beyond the CBD and areas closer to the centre of town over the past decade and a half. This means you have more to explore! From Zarf in Whitefield to Eight that's made its debut at the Mall of Asia in Yelahanka to the Bengaluru outpost of Bastian that has been launched in the CBD, we round up some of the best new restaurants and bars that you must check out in town.





Here Are 7 New Restaurants And Bars In Bengaluru You Must Visit

1. Zarf, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Tucked away in an intimate corner just off the high-energy bar at the Sheraton Grand, Zarf offers an elegant setting for both lunch and dinner. Zarf goes beyond the cliches of ‘progressive' Indian cuisine with a well-researched menu that experiments with cooking styles and also infuses unique ingredients. This is not an explosion of masalas but a menu that explores the roots of Indian cuisine. There's a slant towards dishes from undivided Punjab but the menu also makes room for South Indian signatures. The salmon tikka and hemp chutney are among the many surprises in an exhaustive menu.

Where: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, Whitefield.

2. Ouro, Rex Forum Walk

Rex Forum Walk continues to surprise us with new culinary offerings in what's soon becoming one of the most vibrant F&B destinations in the CBD. Ouro is Portuguese for gold and this new, vibrant hotspot reimagines classic European and Mexican cuisine with quite a few creative twists. It's a welcome change from the large format restaurants and bars that tend to play safe with their menus. We'd recommend their veg ceviche and their flavourful burnt chilli garlic crab. The bespoke cocktail program allows you to craft personalised libations to suit your personal preferences.





Where: Rex Forum Walk, Brigade Road

Photo Credit: Ouro

3. Bastian Garden City

We've seen a lot of action in the CBD over the past couple of years, Bastian is a case in point. It marks the third Bastian and the first outside Mumbai and it boasts of a charming, boho-chic vibe. We approve of the pleasantly neutral interiors in shades of beige, white and taupe. The restaurant also features interesting design elements like a soaring bar and undulating vertical ceiling fans. The menu sticks with Bastian's successful Mumbai template with an accent on American and Asian-inspired dishes.





Where: St Mark's Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Photo Credit: Bastian Garden City

4. BLR Brewing Co., Whitefield

At 65,000 sq. ft, the fourth link in the BLR Brewing Co. chain is not just the largest of its outlets but is also one of the largest brewpubs in the city. There are quite a few interesting threads that bind this 1200-seater. There's the whole play on nature and a tribute to Bengaluru's lakes with a stunning Koi Pond. BLR Brewing also seeks inspiration from old Bangalore and locations around Bangalore for it's cocktail program. The craft beers remain one of their biggest magnets.





Where: No. 2, behind HDFC Bank, Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Seetharampalya, Hoodi, Bengaluru

Photo Credit: BLR Brewing Co.

5. Radio Bar

It's the third Radio bar in India and it takes design cues from its iconic Mumbai outlet with its signature radio-inspired theme. The Bengaluru outpost will also provide a platform for grassroot talent and features live performances from local musicians. The diverse menu includes everything from Indian to Asian and Radio Bar's unique twist on Indian street food. The high-energy interiors replete with neon lights provide the perfect setting.





Where: RMZ Ecoworld Road, Bellandur

Photo Credit: Radio Bar

6. Eight

Eight marks the third outlet for this new restaurant brand and the first in Bengaluru. Located in the buzzing Phoenix Mall of Asia, Eight takes its name from the luckiest number in China where the number Eight embodies qualities like strength and prosperity. The restaurant showcases Eastern and Oriental flavours with delicacies from Canton, Hongkong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan, along with signature dishes from forgotten regions of China. From a Robata grill to dim sums from Canton, there's quite a lot on offer.





Where: Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Yelahanka

Photo Credit: Eight

7. Moglu

One of the most interesting, recent additions to the CBD dining scene, Moglu calls itself ‘The Edgy Veggie restaurant'. It celebrates vegetables in all their glory and is positioned as a borderless vegetarian restaurant. It doesn't stick to any particular cuisine but borrows from the best culinary traditions across the world to create modern plated dishes. This all-day diner also offers an interesting array of zero-proof drinks. Signature dishes include the Spinach Coconut Lentil Soup, Massaged Kale, Beets and Paneer Salad and Spaghetti Tempeh Bolognaise.





Where: 1 Sobha, St Mark's Rd, opposite Empire and KC Das, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Photo Credit: Moglu.

