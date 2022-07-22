Breakfast is often called 'the most important meal of the day'. It not only breaks the overnight fasting period but also helps in replenishing our energy levels so that we can function efficiently throughout the day. The old saying, "Breakfast like a king; lunch like a prince; dinner like a pauper" is true as one should never skip or compromise on their breakfast meal. However, there are days when we end up skipping our breakfast or are simply too lazy to cook. But if you're in 'The City Beautiful', you won't skip your breakfast anymore! Known for its mouth-watering food, Chandigarh has some amazing breakfast restaurants. From chole bhature, parathas to authentic western-style and nutritious breakfasts - you name it, you'll get it! Here we bring you a list of 7 best places to enjoy a wholesome breakfast in Chandigarh. Take a look.





Here's A List Of 7 Best Places In Chandigarh You Must Try For Breakfast:

1.Backpackers Cafe (Our Recommendation)





If you're wanting to indulge in a classic American-style breakfast - Backpackers Cafe is the place to be. From scrumptious pancakes, French toasts, omelettes to fresh smoothies, juices and more - their breakfast menu is sure to leave you drooling!

What: Backpackers Cafe

Where: SCF 16, Inner Market, Sector 9-D, and Elante Mall, Chandigarh

When: 8:30am - 11:45pm

Cost For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)







2. Nik Baker's





One of the most popular breakfast spots in Chandigarh, Nik Baker's is a must-try. Not only is it famous for its wide range of delectable desserts but also for its all-day breakfast menu featuring croissants, sandwiches, waffles and pancakes.

What: Nik Baker's

Where: Multiple Outlets

When: 7:30am - 11pm

Cost For Two: INR 600 (Approx)







3. Oven Fresh





Want to start your day with a comforting breakfast? Oven Fresh is a great option for you. Known for its iconic cheesy sandwiches served with chips and fresh coleslaw salad - the cafe also serves delicious shakes that go amazingly well with the breakfast options!

What: Oven Fresh

Where: Multiple Outlets

When: 11am - 11pm

Cost For Two: INR 900 (Approx)







4. Indian Coffee House





Indian Coffee House is a brand in itself. Located in the heart of the city, you just cannot miss visiting this age-old place if you're someone who loves south Indian food for breakfast. Its vintage ambience transports you back to the 90s and is an experience you do not want to miss out on!

What: Indian Coffee House

Where: 12, Jan Marg, Near Neelam Cinema, Bridge Market, Sector 17, Chandigarh

When: 9:15am - 9pm

Cost For Two: INR 250 (Approx)

5. The Willow Cafe





This dainty cafe has an English countryside vibe and also has an outdoor terrace cafe. Willow Cafe offers breakfast options from Indian to western cuisines and has delightful coffee selections. An ideal place where you can come and seek comfort in its delicious food and cosy ambience.

What: The Willow Cafe

Where: Shop No 01, Azaadi Route, Sector 10-D, Chandigarh

When: 8:30am - 11:30pm

Cost For Two: INR 1300 (Approx)

6. Aja





For all you health enthusiasts out there, Aja is the place to be. They serve amazing English breakfasts that you just cannot resist. The best part about this place is that you can have anything over here totally guilt-free! We recommend you all to try their Bravo Toast, Yogurt Parfait and Date Shake.

What: Aja

Where: SCO 129-131, Madhya Marg, Sector 9-C, Chandigarh

When: 10am-11pm

Cost For Two: INR 1300 (Approx)







7. Gopal's





If you're craving some desi-style breakfast, Gopal's is your one-spot destination for it. It has multiple outlets across the city and has been serving mouth-watering Indian dishes since over a decade now. Chole Bhature, Paratha and Matar Kulcha are some of the delicious Indian breakfast options available here.

What: Gopal's

Where: Multiple Outlets

When: 8am-10:30pm

Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx)



















Try out these places and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite!