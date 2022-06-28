There are many cities in the world where we go for work, to study or to just simply explore them. You come back to your own city with an abundance of memories. You recall them for a few days and eventually they vanish away. But there are some cities in the world that last longer in our hearts. One such city is Mumbai or as it is still lovingly called Bombay. From beautiful beaches, cinema, art, theater, nightlife, food and more, this city has every possible thing. While speaking about the food offerings, Mumbai is one of those cities that satisfies every taste palate.





However, due to hectic life in Mumbai, people usually forget to have breakfast in the morning. As temperatures begin to soar, going out early in the morning to grab a wholesome breakfast meal seems like a great idea. So, here we bring you 9 places in Mumbai that are just perfect to have breakfast in the morning. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 9 Breakfast Places In Mumbai You Must Try:

The Pantry

Situated in the artsy area of Kalaghoda lanes, this cozy and cute cafe is perfect for morning breakfast. From upma to fruit bowl, smoothies, pancakes and more, this place offers a long list of healthy breakfast recipes. Besides, all kinds of omelettes are accompanied with butter croissants here.

Where: Military Square Lane, Near Trishna, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Price For Two: INR 800 (Approx)

Cafe Madras

Cafe Madras is a brand in itself. With over 80 years of serving, this cafe is definitely a one stop destination for all south Indian food. If you are someone who loves having south Indian food for breakfast, this place is sure to tug at your heartstrings. We recommend you all to try their Idli podi along with filter coffee.

Where: 91/B, Bhaudaji Rd, Matunga, Mumbai

Price For Two: INR 500 (Approx)

Farmer's Cafe

This cafe serves delicacies made with organic ingredients and majorly focuses on healthy, vegan, gluten-free, Keto-friendly food options. Besides, all the breakfast options here are available with gluten free bread options. We recommend you must try their shakshuka breakfast pizza with beans and guacamole.

Where: Khar West, Mumbai

Price For Two: INR 1400 (Approx)

Pizza By The Bay

Located just opposite to the iconic marine drive, this place offers more than pizza. Their breakfast menu is filled with options that are not only delicious but also very pocket friendly. Some of the delicious options that you can try here while enjoying the amazing view of Marine drive include Omelettes , French Toast and Pancakes.

Where: Marine Drive

Price For Two: INR 2000 (Approx)

Frisbees - The Burger Peddler

The menu is a blend of Classic essentials and exquisite continental and caters to the taste buds of all kinds of foodies. From Indian, Italian, Spanish and American, they have almost every cuisine. The scrumptious breakfast entails an extravagant spread with a variety of items to choose from. For example, The political egg, Canadian pancakes, an array of avocado toasts, and stuffed omelletes. Most of the items on the breakfast menu are available for home delivery as well.

Where: Near St.Andrews Church, Hill Road, Bandra West

Price For Two: INR 1000 (Approx)

The Nutcracker

This cafe is quite popular amongst Mumbaikars for their breakfast offerings. If you are in the mood to just sit back, relax and enjoy the charming ambience with a good breakfast, this place is a must try. Try their Asian salads and egg florentine. Some other things you must try here are their pasta, mushrooms on toast and egg dishes.

Where: Dr, VB Gandhi Marg, Mumbai

Price For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)

6. Jamjar Diner

We all like to start our day on a positive note and positive vibes, this place is perfect for that. It has two outlets in the city and the ambience of both is just beautiful and calming. This place starts its offering from 11 am and serve up to 4 am in the evening. Their cinnamon French toast is just so delicious. You can also try their banana pancakes.

Where: Yari Road, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

Price For Two: INR 1000 (Approx)

7. Suzette Creperie & Cafe

This place can be a great choice to start the day, the atmosphere here is amazing. In addition to regular egg dishes, a French breakfast is also a must try. Their crepes are very famous and don't miss tea or coffee for beverages. If you like heavy breakfast, try their sandwich as well!

Where: Multiple Outlets

Price For Two: INR 1500 (Approx)

8. Kyani & Co

Serving over a century, this place is one of the best choices for breakfast. Being one of the oldest Irani cafes and among the best breakfast places in Mumbai, Kyani & Co. serves a plethora of flavoursome delicacies at very reasonable prices. Try their bun maska pav and keema pav along with Irani chai.

Where: Near to Marine line Station

Pricce For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

9. JW Cafe

The five-star luxury hotel, J W Marriott has a cafe that serves a buffet breakfast all days of the week. This unlimited breakfast has a variety of dishes right from continental, Indian, Italian and Chinese. They also have freshly prepared waffles, juices, pancakes and much more.

Where: JW Marriott, Sahar

Price For Two: INR 2300 (Approx)

Try out these places and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite!



